Snoop Dogg's Youth Football Non-Profit Struggles to Find Dependable Facilities

Over 100 youth athletes involved in the Long Beach youth football program are at risk of losing field access and local programming. The Long Beach Patriots, members of the youth league SYFL founded by Snoop Dogg, have practiced and competed in Long Beach, Calif., for more than 25 years, but program organizers said this summer, finding facilities has been challenging.

According to The 562, the Long Beach Patriots traditionally use Long Beach Unified School District playing fields and Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine facilities. But this summer, the group has been allegedly tossed around a bit, as they say they were given mere hours’ notice that facilities would be closed or double-booked and their permits would be revoked.

The Patriots’ athletic director, Mark Woods, told The 562 that the group was scheduled to use facilities at Cabrillo High School beginning on June 16, but one week before practice was set to start, they were informed that the campus would remain closed until July 7. In another instance, the group was informed that a film shoot would bump them from a facility. Another day, there was a permitting and staffing issue. All of these instances left the staff to relocated and transport more than 130 youth athletes at the last minute.

“It’s really disappointing,” said Woods. “It’s the fact that we have no support in Long Beach for an organization that is providing a vessel for these kids to become great young men — an organization with a proven track record of doing exactly that — and we have to fight all these barriers just to secure a field.”

Woods identified a lack of designated football fields maintained by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine as another sore spot. Instead, Long Beach youth football has requested permits for any grass area they can find, but Wood says they have often been denied permits.

In a statement, the parks department said, “Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) strives to fairly allocate available sports fields to as many city youth groups as possible. The Department’s policy is to issue fields first to PRM programs, then to Long Beach Unified School District programs, and then to Parks and Recreation Commission-approved youth groups which include the Patriots Football Org.”

The Long Beach youth football club does more than teach young athletes football fundamentals; the group also provides scholarships and access to many low-income families in the community. Several alums of the program have gone on to play in college and the NFL. But without field access, the group may need to consider moving.

Said Wood, “We’re considering changing our name and moving to a more affluent area that has ample grass fields, lower fees, and a community that actually wants youth programs there.”