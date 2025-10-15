What's Driving Campus Recreation Design Priorities?

When campus recreation leaders at the University of Missouri went to reopen an aging outdoor pool in 2022 after two years of pandemic-induced closure, they discovered it needed significant repairs. So, they paused, asked student focus groups for input and reevaluated.

“There was overwhelming demand for more fitness space, and that led us to reimagine the area as an outdoor fitness space rather than repair the pool,” says Laura Salerno, associate director of operations for MizzouRec. “Yeah, the pool was great, but we also have three indoor pools, and the concern was about overcrowding in some of our fitness spaces.”

As a result, a new open-air, year-round fitness area replaced the pool in October 2023. Featuring a synthetic turf surface designed to look like Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, the space — a courtyard surrounded on all four sides by the MizzouRec Center, parts of which are 120 years old — is covered by sunshades and equipped with three large mechanical fans for cooling, as well as rows of heaters above the equipment for added warmth when needed. Fitness equipment includes sleds, Olympic platforms, squat racks, pull-up rigs, stationary bikes, a rowing machine, TRX resistance training rigs and a tire-flipping station.

Court conversion

Around the same time, Abby Whaley and her campus recreation team at Purdue University were pondering what to do with underutilized lower-level racquetball courts in a decades-old part of the university’s France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center. Then they found out Purdue was considering a partnership with Alienware, the gaming brand of Dell Technologies, to create a state-of-the-art gaming lounge on campus.

“We knew we had a unique opportunity to reimagine an underutilized space in a way that aligned with Purdue’s culture and student interests,” says Whaley, senior associate director of facilities and operations for Recreation and Wellness (RecWell). “Purdue is a very STEM-focused institution, so we advocated for the idea that an esports lounge could thrive within the recreation center. It is an exciting fit. And because of its location, students not only enjoy gaming, but also walk through the building and discover the full spectrum of RecWell programs and services that support their wellbeing.”

The 2,000-square-foot space opened in August 2024 and serves RecWell’s seven esports clubs, as well as the general student body. Amenities include a varsity training room, open rec gaming options, spectator seating and a broadcast booth. The lounge also promotes social connections and healthy lifestyle choices while complementing an existing gaming lab in the student union.

Both the Purdue and Missouri projects were honored this year with “NIRSA Outstanding Facilities Awards,” which recognize innovative design of new, renovated or expanded campus recreation facilities.

“In today’s campus recreation environment, institutional priorities are being reshaped by evolving student demographics, constrained capital budgets and a heightened focus on mission alignment,” says Tom Ohle, a senior partner at RDG Planning & Design. “Conversations are moving away from simply asking for ‘more’ and instead focusing on how spaces can serve multiple programs and user groups throughout the day — creating a flexible, inclusive environment that supports the broader campus experience.”

‘Future-ready’ design

Salerno and Whaley understand the vital role that re-evaluating priorities plays in the success of their award-winning spaces, both of which are now enjoyed by a larger percentage of the student body.

“We knew that we were going to have to do something,” Salerno says about the need to develop more fitness space at Mizzou. “Our facility is landlocked, and we had begun the conversation to look at other avenues. But then the opportunity [to replace the outdoor pool] presented itself, and we knew it was the direction we needed to go.”

“Every time we notice a space that isn’t fully utilized, we ask ourselves how it could better serve our students,” Purdue’s Whaley adds. “I keep an ongoing list of ideas people share with me about what they would like to see, because student voices and evolving needs are central to our mission. Wellbeing is core to the student experience, and it’s our responsibility to adapt spaces to support that. By being creative and intentional, we can transform existing areas to meet today’s needs while keeping the flexibility to evolve again in the future without always requiring large-scale, costly construction.”

New construction still plays a role in the decision-making process, though, Ohle notes — particularly on campuses expanding into large programs such as esports, outdoor adventure or integrated wellness services. “But even in those cases, we design with flexibility in mind,” he says. “The trend is toward ‘future-ready’ design: spaces that can adapt over time to support shifting recreational habits, emerging technologies and evolving student expectations without requiring major structural changes.”

In the end, identifying, setting and reevaluating priorities is an ongoing process — one that should be embraced, according to Salerno. “My advice is to really listen closely to students, use data to guide priorities and design with flexibility in mind,” she says. “That way, spaces can evolve and remain relevant and impactful for years.”

Return on Remodeling Investment

Athletic Business asked Tom Ohle, a senior partner at RDG Planning & Design, and Bryce Benge, president of EP Climbing USA, about planning a campus recreation construction project in uncertain times. Here are their edited responses.

Athletic Business: What is driving design and construction priorities for your campus recreation clients?

Tom Ohle (RDG): We’re seeing a heightened emphasis on spaces that reflect a broader definition of wellbeing. Recreation centers are incorporating mental health rooms, social lounges, nutrition education areas and outdoor recreation connections alongside traditional courts and fitness areas. The new Student Wellness Center at Montana State University, for example, was designed to integrate their student health partners, counseling services, wellness programs, community enrichment, athletic spaces and recreation amenities — all under one roof. This integration acknowledges that students’ own wellness journeys are holistic ones, and that the facility can provide both active and passive opportunities for engagement.

Bryce Benge (EP Climbing): From EP’s perspective, campus recreation teams are asking for climbing spaces that not only support the sport but also contribute to the larger goals of adaptability, student wellbeing and community connection. Our design approach focuses on making climbing spaces that feel welcoming and inclusive, so they are integrated into the larger recreation experience rather than standing apart.

AB: What advice do you have for campus rec professionals when challenges pop up during projects?

Benge: We encourage campus recreation leaders to define their core priorities before the initial design work begins. When these guiding principles are clear, the entire project team can make informed decisions that keep progress on track while staying true to what matters most.

AB: Do you think future construction related to campus recreation will be focused more toward updating existing facilities or adding new spaces?

Benge: Many schools find that remodeling can deliver the biggest return on investment.

Ohle: Renovations and adaptive reuse offer a powerful alternative [to new construction], enabling campuses to address emerging needs without the cost and timeline of new construction. These approaches can resolve issues of underutilized space and deliver faster, more visible impacts on recruitment and retention. We welcome the challenge of reimagining 1980s-era concrete structures to deliver creative, cost-effective solutions that work.