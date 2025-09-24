Premium Partners

NIRSA Rec Center: Insights With President Lashica Thomas – 'Let’s Talk' Edition

Sep 24, 2025
Presidents Notes 2026 Promo 00a Wide 2

After the September NIRSA Board of Directors meeting, NIRSA President Lashica Thomas, Director of Campus Recreation at Columbus State University in Georgia, took to Instagram to share her latest episode of the NIRSA Insights with President Lashica Thomas series. If you missed it, you can check it out below.

Stay connected, engaged, and inspired! Remember to place an emoji on Lashica’s post if you’re planning on attending NIRSA 2026 in National Harbor, MD!

About Lashica Thomas: Lashica Thomas is serving as the NIRSA Board President for the 2025-2026 NIRSA leadership year and is currently the Director of Campus Recreation at Columbus State University in Georgia, part of NIRSA Region II. She first joined NIRSA in 2003 and throughout her career she’s been involved with the Association through many different volunteer roles during her two decades of membership with this historic association! Lashica’s tenure on the NIRSA Board began in 2023, shortly after members elected her to serve on the Presidential Track—a three-year commitment—and will culminate in this capstone year of service. As your NIRSA President, Lashica will be sharing periodic insights about the direction and impact of our profession. She was recognized in 2019 for her role in building a diverse and inclusive culture in our Association by fostering equality of opportunity, encouraging diverse perspectives, and creating a welcoming and supportive climate when she received the Juliette Moore People of Color Distinguished Leadership Award. Stay tuned to the @NIRSAPresident handle on Instagram for regular updates before and after each monthly meeting of the NIRSA Board of Directors for Insights from your NIRSA President Lashica Thomas!

