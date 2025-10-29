Premium Partners

NIRSA Rec Center: Notes From the NIRSA Championship Series Committee Chair

Oct 29, 2025
By Stephanie Calhoun

Every fall, as the weather cools and the fields fill up, the NIRSA Championship Series Soccer season kicks off, bringing together students, professionals, and staff from across the country for one of the most anticipated weeks on The Series’ calendar. Fall marks the start of months of preparation coming to life, as host sites, regional coordinators and work teams welcome hundreds of players, officials, and volunteers to celebrate the sport that connects us all.


Working toward a common goal

It all builds toward the NIRSA National Soccer Championships—the largest event in NIRSA Championship Series Soccer, where teams don’t just compete for titles, but also play for memories and connections that last far beyond the final whistle. Behind every goal scored and every match played is a network of passionate volunteers who dedicate their time, energy, and heart to making these tournaments possible.

Among them is Jessica Cuadra, Assistant Director of Intramural Sports at Duke University, who shares: “I’m passionate about soccer and being a volunteer because of the friendships I’ve made with other professionals and the impact it has for club teams who are able to compete at a high level for soccer glory!”

That same blend of passion and purpose drives Alex Pendar, Recreation Program Manager at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls:

“I volunteer with The Series to help shape the experience for volunteers and players—to create a program that has a lasting, positive impact on their careers, as college students or professional staff members. Starting as a NIRSA Champ Series volunteer in soccer, I was able to give back to a sport that I spend a lot of time interacting with to ensure all individuals have a high-quality, meaningful time at any NIRSA Champ Series Soccer event. I continue to volunteer for personal growth and relationships; I’ve made my best NIRSA friendships through my time volunteering.”

Coordination and training

The magic of NIRSA Soccer doesn’t just happen on the sidelines or under the lights. It begins months before the first regional kick-off, when Regional Coordinators start organizing league play, tournament planning, supporting officials, communicating with teams, and laying the groundwork for a successful season. Their efforts ensure that one of NIRSA’s highest-participation sports runs smoothly and continues to grow.

The success of NIRSA’s regional leagues and tournaments wouldn’t be possible without these dedicated coordinators. Nicole Jackson, Director of National Sport Programs, emphasizes their impact: “I’m so grateful for all our regional coordinators. Their roles may vary from region to region, but their dedication is what makes our soccer leagues and tournaments successful. From helping leagues thrive across the country to leading our regional tournaments behind the scenes, their hard work is truly the backbone of everything we do.”

The dedication of our NIRSA members is the backbone of NIRSA Soccer. Thanks to their countless volunteer hours of effort, the National Soccer Championships – featuring both an open and a championship division – gives more than two thousand student-athletes the chance to compete on a national stage.

As Gresh Urbanowski, Assistant Director of Sport Clubs at the University of Texas at Austin, explains:

“I volunteer with The Series to continue enhancing the tournament experience at the regional and national level. Over the past few years, I have been continually impressed by the extensive network of dedicated volunteers that contribute to these high-level tournament experiences for club athletes across the country. The care, dedication, and commitment from the people that support our events makes continuing to volunteer an easy decision. The environment at the national tournament and buy-in from club teams in both the open and championship sides of the event continue to make our tournament a meaningful and lasting experience.”

This kind of commitment from work team leaders, regional coordinators, and volunteers across the country is what makes the NIRSA Soccer season so special. It’s a community built on shared passion, long days, and even longer friendships.

The people who give their time to The Series aren’t just organizing tournaments—they’re building experiences that shape careers, create lifelong connections, and inspire others to get involved. They remind us, year after year, that no matter how far we travel or how many matches we play, the people are the Heart of the Series.

