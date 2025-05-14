Premium Partners

Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
May 14, 2025
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Photo by Project 290 - Unsplash

Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) High School is the only school in the region without a football stadium of its own. Summit Park could be the answer to the school’s lack of facilities, but the stadium and indoor facility have yet to sign a deal with any Cincinnati-based athletics program and nearby residents expressed concerns at this week’s city council meeting.  

According to Cincinnati News, the project includes two components: a 5,000-seat outdoor stadium known as ‘The Summit’ that could be a high school football venue as well as hosting concerts and other events. The Summit would be surrounded by a hotel, apartments and a restaurant. Also included in the project is the field house, an indoor facility focused on providing space for youth sports. It could also accommodate trade shows, weddings and retail space.

“The original vision was to build a stadium for Moeller’s football program,” said Mashall Hyzdu, former president of Moeller High School. Hyzdu is now a project consultant on the Summit Park project.

At the city council meeting, Vandercar Holdings LLC and other stakeholders once again presented their plan for the $150 million Summit Park project. The city council must “give its approval before any tenancy deal is signed.”

Despite some residents sympathizing with Moeller High School’s need for a football stadium, many expressed concerns with conflicts of interest between the city council and the project stakeholders. Others cited traffic concerns and unsupervised teenagers in the area. Members of the city council also expressed concerns, mainly with the type of mixed-use development that could be built around the stadium.

“The current plan lacks an office component (…) The developers say changes in workplace culture and ‘decreased demands for Class A office space throughout Greater Cincinnati’s suburban office markets accelerated by the COVID pandemic’ contributed to the alteration.” 

The final vote to determine the fate of Summit Park will take place on June 12. If approved, some venues would be operational by 2027.

Read Next
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
May 15, 2025
Recommended
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Sponsored
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 7 45 17 Am
Stadium & Arena
Dodger Stadium Announced as Latest LA28 Olympic Venue
Related Stories
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Sponsored Content
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
More in Stadium & Arena
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
Before the clock could count down to zero during the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship game, the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating.
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Sponsored
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Biamp Systems
When considering audio solutions, it pays to think beyond the playing field, as each space — from concessions to training rooms — contributes to the overall fan experience. 
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
The University of Wisconsin athletic department is spending roughly $1.6 million to replace the lighting system at Camp Randall Stadium during a timeframe between Saturday's spring commencement ceremony and the start of summer concert tour stops at the stadium.
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
The Minnesota Vikings are requesting that state lawmakers allocate up to $20 million annually from electronic pulltab gambling tax revenue to fund future maintenance of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Dodger Stadium Announced as Latest LA28 Olympic Venue
As the oldest MLB stadium on the West Coast, Dodger Stadium is well-positioned to host the Olympic action. The stadium features views of the L.A. skyline, and it can accommodate more than 50,000 fans.
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 7 45 17 Am
Stadium & Arena
High Tech Growing Season Begins for Buffalo Bills New Natural Grass Field
When the Buffalo Bills broke ground on the new Highmark Stadium two years ago, the team announced it would be playing on a natural grass field for the first time since 1973.
Images Copy 3
Stadium & Arena
Ohio House Passes $600M Bond Package to Advance Browns' Stadium Plan
The Ohio House this week passed a $600 million bond package as part of the Cleveland Browns' plan to build a $2.4 billion covered stadium in...
I (5)
Governing Bodies
Congress Mulls Bill to Ban Subsidies for Sports Stadiums
Congress has proposed legislation that would prevent taxpayer subsidies from being used for the construction of sports...
Img 7031
Stadium & Arena
Daytona Municipal Stadium Putting an End to Growing Bat Infestation
Operators of Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium are hoping to put an end to a growing bat problem, as the facility is now home to...
Todd Cravens Iy1s R Dx Nwn4 Unsplash
Stadium & Arena
Bengals' Paycor Stadium Inundated After Severe Storms Send Ohio River to Record Heights
The Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium was flooded after severe storms swept though the South...
2560px Cincinnati Bengals Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: Hawkeyes' New Gymnastics and Spirit Squad Facility, UT Chattanooga's Planned Women's Athletic Center, and More!
After years of planning, fundraising and development, the University of Iowa gymnastics and spirit squad programs have a new training center.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Tarkett
Facilities
Daily Digs: Buccaneers Mull Stadium Upgrades, Cal Breaks Ground on Softball Field Renovation, and More!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evaluating potential upgrades to Raymond James Stadium, keeping a close eye on how to enhance the fan experience and maintain the venue’s competitiveness for major events.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Tarkett
Safety & Security
Strategies for Vetting and Hiring Temporary Staff Ahead of Major Sporting Events
Operators face the challenge of balancing swift hiring with ensuring employees meet safety and integrity standards. Establishing a smooth and secure fan experience requires well-planned logistics and highly vetted, reliable event staff.
Shutterstock 1659436
Page 1 of 213
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide