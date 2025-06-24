Ever wonder what it takes to convert a football stadium into a concert venue? In the case of Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium hosting Tuesday's tour stop for Post Malone and Jelly Roll, the answer is about a week's worth of hard work.
Ever wonder what it takes to convert a football stadium into a concert venue? In the case of Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium hosting Tuesday's tour stop for Post Malone and Jelly Roll, the answer is about a week's worth of hard work.
As reported by Boise NBC affiliate KTVB, crews worked around the clock starting last week in preparation for the most significant production the Albertsons Stadium has ever hosted.
"We've had a busy week for sure," said Nathan Burk, Boise State's senior athletic director of operations. "Really want to make it a great experience for everybody."
According to KTVB's Aspen Shumpert, Burk said months of preparation go into an event like this, but the week leading up to the concert is when everything comes together. Early last week, crews put up gates and security checkpoints.
On Wednesday, June 18, crews worked overnight to cover the Broncos' iconic blue turf, which Burk said is one of the most considerable physical changes for the show.
"We put down plastic Visqueen, and then we put this decking on top that helps protect our turf to ensure that we have playable conditions once the concert pulls out of here," Burk said.
Friday, June 20, marked the start of a three-day stage construction in front of the north end zone, Shumpert reported.
"Post Malone's been traveling the country with two stages, so they're leapfrogging each other," Burk told KTVB. "Our stage sounds like it just came from Denver, and then Glendale will go to Seattle, who's after Boise."
The concert will operate differently from a football game, Burk said.
"We have to make sure that we're treating this like the event that it is, and not just try to rinse and repeat. Lots of lights, lots of sound, lots of really cool things going on," he said.
"Post Malone's production features numerous lights and speakers that aren't typically used for a BSU football gameday," Shumpert reported. "Burk hopes the event and the experience will bring more big-name acts to Boise."
"We've really turned football games into an event here in Boise, where it's the place to be on a Saturday in the fall," he said. "And we really want to replicate that in the summer. You know, come out to these awesome shows, and the better we do with each one of these, the more likely we are to see other artists and other genres come through here in the future."
A sold-out concert would equate to about 38,000 people. About 8,000 seats were added to Albertsons Stadium's capacity at field level. A full house Tuesday would eclipse the highest-attended BSU football game, which came against Washington State University in 2024, Shupert reported.