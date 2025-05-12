Game Changers: The Golden State Valkyries Hire WNBA's First Asian American Head Coach

The Golden State Valkyries is San Francisco’s new WNBA team and the first league expansion in nearly 17 years. On top of the team’s precedent-setting origin story, the head coach of the Valkyries is breaking her own barriers and setting records as the WNBA’s first Asian American head coach.

According to The Intelligencer, Natalie Nakaske walked on to UCLA’s women’s basketball team in 1998, and she was the first Asian American player drafted to the National Women’s Basketball League. That is a legacy she is now perpetuating as former University of Connecticut guard Kaitlyn Chen was drafted to the Valkyries’ inaugural roster as the first Taiwanese American player to be drafted in the WNBA.

There will be four coaches of color leading the WNBA this season, including Nakaske as only the second minority, female coach. Leading the Valkyries will be Nakaske’s first head coaching experience, but she told The Orange County Register that she’s ready for the challenge. Prior to this year, Nakaske worked in player development for the L.A. Clippers and as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces.

Nakaske told NBC Bay Area, “I would say myself a year ago wouldn't have thought all these first were important. But, now I see it as a big responsibility to open doors for everyone else. Like the first is not about me. It's about how many other doors or other positions I can open up for Asian Americans or for people who look like me."

And Nakaske’s presence has already had a profound impact on the Valkyries’ new fan base — Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Several fans spoke with The Intelligencer, already purchasing tickets and sharing excitement to see an Asian American in Nakaske’s position.

“What I feel like I’m going to connect more to also is more coaches," Nakase said. "Because I think that, like I said, the impact of coaches is going to be the reason why other females — younger kids that look like me — that they’re going to be inspired.”

While the WNBA works towards a 16-team expansion by 2028, this year’s addition of the Valkyries and Nakaske is a proud step forward for the league in terms of representation and market growth.