Game Changers: Apple Partners With WSL to Bring Technology to Sidelines of Women's Sports

Audrey Lee
Oct 27, 2025
The sidelines of professional sports competitions are filled with high-tech tools, but a team’s access to high-level technology comes with a price. For well-funded teams like those in the NFL or NBA, access to technology is no problem, but for women’s teams, the budgets for technology often fall short of their male counterparts. 

According to Sports Business Journal, Apple is taking the first step towards bridging the technology gap in professional women’s sports. The tech giant will provide multiple Apple devices to the professional Women’s Soccer League in England.  

The Barclays Women’s Super League and Women’s Super League 2 are expected to receive MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and AirPods in an effort to “streamline matchday efficiency through roster and statistical reports and enhance real-time coaching support with sideline staff able to use iPhones and iPads to review video and data provided by analysts working in other areas of the venue.” 

This partnership is the first between Apple and a women’s sports team. The company has previously partnered with MLB, MLS and NHL teams.

“At its core, we see this as a collaboration grounded in a shared ambition to drive meaningful transformation, and Apple has a remarkable history of revolutionising industries through its products,” Zarah Al-Kudcy, chief revenue officer of WSL told Sports Pro. “That spirit of innovation deeply resonates with our aspirations for women’s football, and Apple’s products will help provide a solution for disparity in club technology access and team performance analysis. By leveraging their world-class products, we’re empowering teams with tools that can transform on-pitch performance and create a more level playing field across the leagues.”

Apple’s partnership with the WSL will ensure that all teams within the league have access to the same products, fostering even stronger competition on the field. 

“We are thrilled to be working with WSL Football and to help every player, coach, analyst and official elevate their game with Apple,” added Scott Brodrick, worldwide product marketing manager at Apple.

