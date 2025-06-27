BU said in Thursday's statement that it takes harassment and sexual harassment, as well as reporting, seriously, and that this action is designed to evaluate the university's preventions, resources for support and care, and processes for follow-up should athletes bring complaints.

Boston University announced Thursday it is seeking a new external review to look at the policies, processes and practices of its athletic program following allegations of sexual harassment that have rocked the Terriors' women's soccer program.

BU said in Thursday's statement that it takes harassment and sexual harassment, as well as reporting, seriously, and that this action is designed to evaluate the university's preventions, resources for support and care, and processes for follow-up should athletes bring complaints.

As reported by Boston NBC affiliate WBTS, the external review will be the second launched by Boston University since concerns were first raised last fall about then head women's soccer coach Casey Brown.

According to BU, within days of receiving those initial complaints, it hired Phil Catanzano of Education & Sports Law Group to conduct a comprehensive examination of the situation.

The investigation found no evidence of sexual harassment and no BU policy violations, the university said, but BU and Brown still parted ways in December.

As reported by Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Alysha Palumbo, BU says it is dedicated to ensuring an environment in which athletes feel encouraged to raise concerns and that reports are addressed in ways that are consistent, lawful and focused on the wellbeing of athletes.

"These structures must be responsive and supportive of those who bring forth concerns, as well as provide fair fact-finding practices and privacy for all involved, including our student-athletes and staff," the university said, as reported by WBTS.

Recent allegations surfaced in a bombshell documentary by Alex Cooper, host of the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Cooper, a former soccer player for the Terriers, accused her former head coach, Nancy Feldman, of wanting to be alone with her, asking about her dating life and commenting on her body — stating in her "Call Her Alex" documentary series on Hulu that she experienced something extremely painful.

The podcast star said she decided to speak up after hearing that sexual harassment was still happening on Boston University's campus 10 years later, McKinley Becker and Palumbo reported.

A second player made similar allegations about Feldman’s former assistant coach and eventual successor, Brown.

Since then, nearly 100 former players have come out in support of the former coaches, including Stephanie Dreyer, who spoke to WBTS earlier this month about Cooper’s allegations.

"We do not want to diminish her individual experience, and we wish her no further trauma … but we want to make sure the full story is told and the culture of the BU program is seen," Dreyer said.

BU said Thursday that it has a premiere athletics program that strives for excellence in the scholar-athlete experience, which includes exemplary practices and policies, as reported by WBTS. The university said it also has a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through their Equal Opportunity Office, which has reached out to every student athlete in recent weeks to review resources, support and reporting processes, WBTS reported.

BU did not give a timeline for when this second external review will take place but looks forward to its findings and recommendations.

"BU is committed to continually evaluating and seeking new best practices to enhance our program in supporting the health, wellness, and excellence of our athletes," the university said.