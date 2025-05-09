Premium Partners

Notre Dame AD Promises to Honor All Roster Spots, Regardless of Limits

Andy Berg
May 9, 2025
Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua this week said he will commit to honoring all student-athlete roster spots regardless of forthcoming roster limitations in the pending House settlement.

Bevacqua told Yahoo Sports that Notre Dame will also allow those student-athletes who were cut due to roster limitations to return to their respective teams. 

Athlon Sports notes that "Bevacqua’s announcement comes a day after the NCAA and power conferences made changes to the proposed House settlement that would allow schools to grandfather in players who are currently on the roster, players who have already been cut from the team as well as high school recruits who enrolled at a school after committing to a roster position, only to see it eliminated."

The original settlement that was reached last fall required football teams to set a roster limit of 105 players. Notre Dame currently has 114 players on its roster and 93 of those players are expected to be on scholarship. 

Head coach Marcus Freeman said the school plans to award 95 football scholarships. 

“I think we're probably around 95 if it gets to the 105 limit," Freeman remarked after Notre Dame’s spring practice concluded. "But if we need to find a way to make sure there's more guys that don't have to pay for school, we have a plan to do that, too. But actual scholarship numbers right now, the plan would be around 95."

