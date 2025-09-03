ACC Fines Florida State $50K After Fans Storm Field Following Win Over Alabama

The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Florida State $50,000 after fans stormed the field Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium following the Seminoles' 31-17 win over Alabama.

The fine was just a fraction of the Southeastern Conference's penaly for field storming. hands out. The SEC issues a $500,000 fine for a similar offense. The ACC instead starts at $50,000, and then will increase to $100,000 upon a second offense in the same season. If there is a third, it will double again to $200,000.

"The violation occurred when fans entered the field of play after the conclusion of the contest," the ACC wrote in a press release. "The conference’s event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans."



All fines collected under the policy are directed to the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Fund, which benefits ACC student-athletes pursuing graduate education.



The updated event security policy was announced on July 22, 2025, during ACC Football Kickoff. The initiative applies to football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball for the 2025-26 academic year.