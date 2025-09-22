Washington Association's Study of Ejections Leads to Fines Structure for Coaches, Students, Parents

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is now fining schools for bad behavior by coaches, students and parents.

As reported by Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO, the policy change follows a three-year-long study prompted by a rising number of ejections across all sports in the state to the tune of nearly 750 ejections across all sports iin each of the last two years.

“Something has to change the behavior, and that's really what our focus is on with implementing these fines and fees,” said WIAA assistant executive director Justin Kesterson, adding that individual schools will be fined $200 for each ejection of a coach, player or parent under the new rule that took effect earlier this month.

KOMO's Chris Daniels reported that the largest number of incidents has been in boys' soccer. In that sport, a player can be ejected for language, and a school will be fined $100, according to Kesterson.

"Kesterson suggested there is an appeal process for the fines, and he believes the money could go towards a pilot project that allows for select officials to wear body cams," Daniels reported. "He said there is early evidence that it helps curb misconduct."