Iowa State Athletics Suspends Multiple Members of Men's Cross Country Team

Iowa State University athletics has suspended several members of the men’s cross country team, just ahead of the Big 12 Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, which will be held on Oct. 31.

According to Iowa State Daily, the director of track and field and cross country, Jeremy Sudbury, announced the suspensions on Sunday. The names of the suspended student-athletes were not released, and Sudbury did not specifically explain why they were suspended, nor how long the suspensions would last.

Later, an Iowa State athletic department spokesperson said, “A few of our men’s cross country runners have been suspended for violating team rules. The Iowa State men’s cross country team is looking forward to competing at the Big 12 Championship this week. We will have no further comment at this time.”

“The team you saw at Missouri is a team that is obviously going to do really, really well,” Sudbury said in an interview with The Stride Report. “No, I don’t foresee this impacting team performance this postseason.”