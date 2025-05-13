A former teacher and running coach at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school district of retaliating against him for reporting sexual harassment and discriminating against him for his military service.

As reported by Denver-based NBC affiliate KUSA, Craig Clark, a U.S. Marine Corps officer and former CCHS coach, alleges he was removed from his position after raising concerns about inappropriate behavior by another coach on the track and field team. The complaint claims the Cherry Creek School District failed to protect student-athletes, punished Clark for speaking up, and violated federal protections for service members.

Per the reporting of KUSA's Janelle Finch, Clark said that in April 2023, several athletes, including his daughter, told him they had experienced unwelcome physical contact by an assistant coach. Clark reported the allegations to school leadership, but claimed he was met with resistance.

"As a dad, having my daughter experience this in a sport we share and love together, it really, it was hard," Clark told KUSA. "Secondarily, it was about my sixth year coaching at the high school, and I felt like we kind of let the student-athletes down."

According to the lawsuit, the students’ concerns were initially dismissed, and Clark’s working relationship with the head coach and administrators deteriorated soon after, Finch reported. Clark described being marginalized and targeted for raising the issue, which he believes directly led to his termination as both coach and teacher. He said he wrote these concerns in a formal complaint to athletic director Jason Wilkins.