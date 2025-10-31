Premium Partners

City of Pasadena, Rose Bowl Sue UCLA Over Stadium Lease Terms

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Oct 31, 2025
Tingey Injury Law Firm 6sl88x150 Xs Unsplash (1)

UCLA has found itself embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of Pasadena, Calif., and the Rose Bowl Operating Company after the Bruins attempted to break their lease with the Rose Bowl Stadium and move football games to nearby SoFi Stadium.

According to ESPN, UCLA has played home football games at the Rose Bowl for 43 years, and the team’s lease is meant to last until 2044.

Currently, UCLA’s average football game attendance is roughly 35,000, but the stadium has the capacity for over 90,000 fans. By comparison, SoFi Stadium can accommodate 70,000 fans. With a 3-5 overall record, the Bruins have struggled to attract a large audience to home games this season, and the athletics department believes that is partially to blame on the 26-mile distance between campus and the Rose Bowl. In moving games to SoFi, UCLA would only be 12 miles away from its new home football venue.

Despite attendance and travel difficulties, the plaintiffs accused UCLA of “profoundly betraying trust” in its attempt to move to SoFi Stadium. 

"The City expects UCLA will honor the terms of the [lease] agreement, and the City Council will do everything in its power to protect and defend the City's contractual rights," the city of Pasadena said in a statement issued Thursday. "... The City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Stadium, steadfast partners to UCLA for more than four decades, are extremely disappointed with UCLA's attempt to terminate the lease."

Pasadena city officials alleged that losing UCLA’s home games would cost the city more than $1 billion in damages, and pointed to the $150 million of taxpayer funds that have been used to renovate and upgrade the Rose Bowl.

"The Rose Bowl has acted with transparency and integrity, not only fulfilling but exceeding its obligations under the lease agreement, investing significant time, effort, and financial resources into the partnership with UCLA, including ongoing major renovation work," the statement from Pasadena continued. "The potential economic and reputational damage of UCLA's attempt to break its lease is significant to the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena residents, and the local and regional economy."

Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Principles Logo22
Legal
Families Sue School District, Claiming It Enabled Ex-Coach's Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Mount Carmel
Legal
Football Hazing Claims Against Pennsylvania School District Settled for $110K
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Legal
Ohio Judge Issues Order Temporarily Allowing High School NIL Deals
Related Stories
Mitchell Luo H3ht K85wwn U Unsplash
Legal
Former Rowing Coach Files Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Against Oregon State, AD
Principles Logo22
Legal
Families Sue School District, Claiming It Enabled Ex-Coach's Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Mount Carmel
Legal
Football Hazing Claims Against Pennsylvania School District Settled for $110K
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Legal
Legal
Former Rowing Coach Files Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Against Oregon State, AD
A former rowing coach who spent 11 years at Oregon State University is seeking more than $4.5 million in damages from the school and its athletic director in a wrongful termination lawsuit stemming from his August firing.
Mitchell Luo H3ht K85wwn U Unsplash
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Hussey Seating Company
In this session, Hussey Seating pulls back the curtain on how stadium and arena seating can transform the way fans, athletes, and communities experience live events—and how we’re evolving to meet the future of spectator expectations.
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Legal
Families Sue School District, Claiming It Enabled Ex-Coach's Alleged Sexual Misconduct
The scandal engulfing the Celina (Texas) Independent School District saw two major developments emerge last week, as families of students allegedly victimized by a former coach filed a lawsuit against the district, and the district placed its athletic director, who is the father of the coach in question, on non-disciplinary leave.
Principles Logo22
Legal
Football Hazing Claims Against Pennsylvania School District Settled for $110K
Mount Carmel (Pa.) Area School District will pay $110,000 to Michael Reed, the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit over a September 2020 hazing incident involving other members of the high school football team, according to a settlement agreement.
Mount Carmel
Legal
Ohio Judge Issues Order Temporarily Allowing High School NIL Deals
A judge in Ohio, which is one of just 10 states that don't allow high school NIL deals, has temporarily allowed for high school students to enter into those types of contracts.
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Legal
How College Athletes Seek Legal Remedies Amid the Shifting Rules Landscape
High school and college athletics associations have several rules that regulate an athlete’s eligibility to compete and their ability to transfer schools.
Shutterstock 2407546509
Legal
Lawsuit Seeks Breakdown of How South Carolina Intends to Divide $20M Among Athletes
A South Carolina freedom of information advocate with a history of suing the University of South Carolina has again sued the USC, this time to obtain the school’s deals to share more than $20 million with its student-athletes.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2008 Pres
Legal
Former Wake Forest University Athletic Trainer Suing State Rep for Libel Over Charlie Kirk Comments
Former Wake Forest athletic trainer Bridget Sullivan is suing North Carolina Rep. Pat Harrigan for libel after the lawmaker spread misinformation about Sullivan online.
Tingey Injury Law Firm N Spj Z12l X0 Unsplash
Legal
Former SJSU Coach's Lawsuit Claims Retaliation for Filing Title IX Complaint Against Trans Athlete
In November 2024, San Jose State University associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose filed a Title IX complaint against the school over the inclusion of a transgender athlete on the volleyball team.
Download 3
Legal
Alabama Mother Sues Catholic School Alleging Son Was Urinated On, Injured by Football Teammate
A mother has alleged in a lawsuit that her son was bullied, urinated on and injured with an aerosol spray can by another student while attending a school controlled by the Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile, Ala., earlier this year.
Mc T Sports Logo Vt 2c
Legal
Former High School AD Charged With Felony Perjury Over False Tax Documentation
A former athletic director at Fairfield Community Schools in Goshen, Ind., who resigned after allegedly paying himself from a school Eventlink account multiple times has been charged with perjury over false tax documentation.
Kelly Sikkema T Qq4 Bw N U Fs Unsplash
Legal
Former HS AD Charged With Falsifying Bank Documents, Stealing Money From School
A high school athletic director in Indiana has been charged with lying on bank documents and taking money from a school...
Wesley Tingey Td N Lj Gxvh3s Unsplash
Legal
Three Men Charged in Shooting at Texas Youth Baseball Field
A youth baseball game in Katy, Texas, erupted into chaos last Sunday when gunfire began peppering the field, leaving one coach with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Joshua Coleman G86c Bf Ibd6 E Unsplash
Page 1 of 392
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025