Divisions II and III will livestream more than 1,200 championship games free to fans for the 2025-26 academic year. This streaming initiative will enhance the visibility and accessibility of Division II and III championships.

Through a partnership with Hudl and TNT Sports, all rounds of team championships not already covered by existing ESPN or CBS agreements will be streamed free of charge on a centralized platform powered by Hudl. Fans will be able to watch these games via ncaa.com/champs-pass and the NCAA Championships Pass app, available on smart TVs.

"Hudl's mission is to make sport more accessible and meaningful for teams, athletes and their communities," said Mark Krug, senior director of elite fan partnerships at Hudl. "By livestreaming NCAA Division II and Division III championships, families, alumni and fans will get direct access to the moments that matter most, while helping student-athletes gain the visibility and recognition they deserve. Through this partnership, we are proud to elevate the visibility of these competitions and celebrate the hard work of these programs nationwide."

Division II joins the partnership following the success of Division III's streaming initiative, which attracted over 2.3 million viewers and generated more than 45.8 million minutes of viewing in 2024-25.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in providing comprehensive coverage and greater exposure for Divisions II and III, ensuring fans can support their favorite teams and student-athletes from anywhere.

Further, every Division II and III championship will be promoted via the NCAA Fan Database, which has more than 13 million subscribers. Fans seeking to receive emails about ticket offers, livestreaming and much more for all NCAA Championships should enter their information in the NCAA Championship Preference Center.

"We are excited to continue this strategic partnership to enhance the Division II and III brands by providing seamless and free access to every round of our team championships. This initiative presents a unique opportunity to highlight the extraordinary talents of our student-athletes and the rich diversity of our institutions and conferences to a broader audience. Building on the impressive viewership data from last year, we confidently anticipate a surge in audience engagement for our upcoming Division II and III championships," said Louise McCleary, vice president of Division III, and Terri Steeb Gronau, vice president of Division II.