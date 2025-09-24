Premium Partners

Arizona State to Experiment With Facial Recognition Ticketing at Mountain America Stadium

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Sep 24, 2025
Arizona State Sun Devils Logo Primary 19678515

Arizona State University officials are hoping facial recognition technology will help ease entry to Mountain America Stadium for ASU students following sold-out games that have seen record student turnout this season.

As reported by Dane Palmer of Cronkite News, ASU will begin using the technology on a trial basis for student ticketing as early as an Oct. 25 game against Houston. 

“We feel really confident about it,” senior associate athletic director Mike Meitin, who heads ASU's ticketing and business analytics, said. “As a student, if you enroll in this program, you walk through the gate and walk by the scanner, and it will turn green without ever having to take out your ticket or your phone.”

From AB: Data and Privacy Concerns Surround Facial Recognition Access Technology at Sports Venues 

By opting into the system, students "scan into the game just with your facial profile — just like how some of the airport stuff is now,” Meitin said.

Arizona State will start with fast lanes for students who opt into the program, and gradually open the system up to all fans, Palmer reported.

Making its first on-field appearance since reaching the College Football Playoff last year, ASU’s game Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona University was the first season-opener to sell out since 1998, and a record 14,280 students showed up to see the defending Big 12 champions.

“We learned a lot from the first game, which we were able to implement in game two,” Meitin said. “That’s the thing we’re most proud of … we managed the lines better, we managed the spaces better, we managed the process better.”

ASU would be among the first college programs to use facial recognition technology as part of its ticketing system, Palmer reported, adding that Florida implemented a similar system in August for its 2025-26 football season.

Related: Gators First In Nation to Roll Out Facial Recognition Tech for Entry

 

Recommended
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Sponsored
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Iu Trident Promo
Media & Technology
Indiana Creates 'Cream and Crimson Studios' to Improve Live Streams, Video Board Shows
1200px University Of Texas At Austin Seal svg
Media & Technology
Texas Partners With Learfield on Unified Longhorns NIL Agency
068 Bjcjw Bw0snw H Iq0 K No5m 15
Media & Technology
PayPal Teams Up With Big Ten, Big 12 to Enable Digital Payments to Athletes
Related Stories
Uk
Media & Technology
University of Kentucky Extends Historic Multimedia Rights Partnership with JMI Sports
Iu Trident Promo
Media & Technology
Indiana Creates 'Cream and Crimson Studios' to Improve Live Streams, Video Board Shows
1200px University Of Texas At Austin Seal svg
Media & Technology
Texas Partners With Learfield on Unified Longhorns NIL Agency
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Sponsored Content
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
More in Media & Technology
Media & Technology
University of Kentucky Extends Historic Multimedia Rights Partnership with JMI Sports
The University of Kentucky has signed one of the largest multimedia rights deals in college athletics history with JMI Sports. The deal, valued at more than $465 million, extends UK and JMI’s contract through 2040.
Uk
Sponsored
Backstroke Start Devices: The Standard for Safer, Faster Swimming
Colorado Time Systems
Learn about Colorado Time Systems' Back Stroke Start Device, which offers swimmers improved performance, safety and consistency.
Backstroke Start Devices: The Standard for Safer, Faster Swimming
Media & Technology
Indiana Creates 'Cream and Crimson Studios' to Improve Live Streams, Video Board Shows
Indiana University Athletics, IU Radio/TV Services and The Media School have joined forces to create a new IU Athletics-housed, sports-centered video production entity called Cream and Crimson Studios.
Iu Trident Promo
Media & Technology
Texas Partners With Learfield on Unified Longhorns NIL Agency
The initiative will provide student-athletes with access to resources for brand development, strategic content creation, and customized NIL...
1200px University Of Texas At Austin Seal svg
Media & Technology
PayPal Teams Up With Big Ten, Big 12 to Enable Digital Payments to Athletes
Digital payment platform Paypal is teaming up with the Big Ten and Big 12 to enable digital payments to student-athletes...
068 Bjcjw Bw0snw H Iq0 K No5m 15
Media & Technology
Ohio Senator Proposes Bill That Would Ban Exclusive Streaming Contracts for College Sports
An Ohio legislator this week proposed a bill that would ban exclusive streaming contracts for college sports, eliminating the need for fans to pay for multiple services to watch their favorite teams.
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Media & Technology
NIRSA Conference Attendees Discover AI’s Impact on Facility Design
On Thursday morning, attendees got a crash course on design assistant AI and its ability to revolutionize campus recreation at “Transforming Recreational Design: Optimizing Wellbeing Through AI.”
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Media & Technology
University of Michigan, Detroit-Based Radio Station Agree to Multiyear Broadcast Partnership
This partnership includes a multiyear broadcast agreement that will begin when the Wolverines kick off the 2025 football season.
Michigan Wolverines Logo svg
Media & Technology
High School Announces New Centralized Athletics Website and App
Governor Livingston High School in Berkley Heights, N.J., has announced the launch of a new website and app for the school's...
B73a9b43 D773 4861 9594 45a97d544aa9
Media & Technology
State Farm Arena Implements New Tech, Cashierless Checkouts and Facial Authentication
The arena’s newly updated IoT system allows facility operators to implement cashierless checkouts, expedited ticket scanning and technology monitoring.
Michael Dziedzic A Q Yg U Ywn Cs M Unsplash
Media & Technology
Report: Super Bowl Causes 206% Spike in Sports Betting Fraud
Despite the massive $114 billion size of the sports betting industry as a whole, first-party fraud accounts for potential sports betting industry losses up to $2.8 billion.
Mick Haupt Uinpnu C14 E0 Unsplash
Media & Technology
UNC Greensboro Launches New Text Alert System to Facilitate Fan Engagement
The University of North Carolina Greensboro this week announced a partnership with SMS text provider Vozzi to launch a new text alerts program designed to bring Spartan fans closer to the action.
Images 1
Media & Technology
TikTok Ban Will Change NIL Landscape for College Student Athletes
Some of the student-athletes with large TikTok platforms included Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at LSU with over seven million followers and Haley and Hanna Cavinder, basketball players at the University of Miami with over four million followers.
Images
Page 1 of 83
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide