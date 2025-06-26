Premium Partners

NCAA Floats Championships for Stunt, Acrobatics and Tumbling

Andy Berg
Jun 26, 2025
The Division I Council on Wednesday voted to introduce proposals that, if also supported by Divisions II and III, would establish NCAA championships for women's stunt and women's acrobatics and tumbling.

If the proposals are adopted by all three divisions, championships committees would begin work in stunt and acrobatics and tumbling in January 2026, with the first championship for each sport expected to occur during the spring season in 2027.

