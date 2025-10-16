Nearly $3,400 of Personal Items Stolen From HS Locker Room During Football Game

A high school in Texas has launched an investigation after nearly $3,400 worth of personal items was stolen from a high school locker room during a football game.

According to News4SA, North Side Independent School District are working to get tot he bottom of the break-in at Oliver Wendell Holmes High School.

The Holmes football team was playing at Gustafson Stadium the night of the theft. They returned to their own locker room after the game to find broken locks and thousands of dollars worth of stolen items.

"This is not the first time that it's happened," one parent who didn't want to be named told News4SA. "It's just the first time that it's happened on such a big scale."

Police are now involved.

"The Northside ISD Police Department is conducting that investigation now," said District Assistant Communication Superintendent Barry Perez. "This is definitely a big deal for us. It's a big deal for the campus, and certainly an investigation that our police [are] going to spend some time on to determine what happened and try to identify the culprits."

Perez said police are using surveillance video to ascertain how the thieves gained access to the facility.

"How did they get into that locker room? How did they break in? What means did they use to get access to this personal property?" Perez asked. "Because then, once we know that, then we can make a better plan for 'how will we prevent this in the future?'."

The district is now asking parents for trust that the matter will be resolved.

"I will certainly assure parents that our campus administrators there at Holmes, that our Northside police are working diligently to figure out who's responsible," Perez said. "This type of action does not represent the Holmes High School community."

Personal items that were stolen include jewelry, cash, credit and debit cards.