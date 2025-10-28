Fan Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh has experienced its third horrific incident of an individaul falling at one of the city's professional sports venues within the past six months, as news comes that a man sustained life-threatening injuries Monday after tumbling from the 200 level at PPG Paints Arena.

As reported by local ABC affiliate WTAE, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a working detail at the arena was notified by security staff that a person had fallen from the 200 level at the arena after the Penguins scored a goal roughly 15 minutes into Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Officials said the falling man hit another person who was in a suite, then continuing to fall to the arena's 100 level.

The man who fell was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. The individual who was struck during the fall was evaluated by paramedics and declined further treatment.

Photos shared with WTAE appeared to show broken glass from one of the top levels at the arena.

Few in the arena were aware of the incident, and play on the ice resumed as normal

"He was like, tettering a little bit, and then he fell forward," one witness, Todd Derr, told WTAE. "Somehow, he just kept sailing over the seats, and I think his head hit the plexiglass, or safety glass, and shattered it. "

An investigation into the fall is now underway.

"I just want to say we just found out that someone fell tonight, so you know, it doesn't feel right to talk about points," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby told gathered media after the game, which Pittsburgh won, 6-3. "My thoughts and prayers are with that person and their family, and I hope that they're OK. So, like I said, it feels kind of weird talking about hockey [at this time.]"

Per WTAE's reporting, Penguins coach Dan Muse also spoke on the incident, saying, " [Our] thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Obviously, we all come here for a sport and a game, and you hear something like that and it puts everything else aside."

The organization said the Penguins and their OVG Management Group are now closely monitoring the situation.

This incident comes days after a worker at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium was seriously injured Saturday after falling 50 feet from the stadium's scoreboard while installing production equipment ahead of the Steelers' Sunday Night Football game against Green Bay.

And it comes months after Pirates fan Kavan Markwood fell from the Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during a Pirates game in April.

