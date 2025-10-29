Student Collapses, Dies in Claflin University Campus Rec Center

A student at Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Jonas T Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

According to WNDU, the student was identified as Savion Brown, a senior majoring in computer science. He had been playing basketball in the campus recreation center when he collapsed. When EMS arrived on the scene, they performed life-saving measures before transporting him to MUSC Health Orangeburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Claflin University released a statement saying, “Savion was a valued member of our Claflin community, a senior computer science major and his presence will be greatly missed. Please keep Savion’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Claflin University has provided grief counselors to any students or staff who may be affected by Brown’s loss.

At this time, the coroner has not released autopsy results and the cause of death has not yet been reported. The campus recreation center has remained open following the incident.