Edmonton City Architect Bélanger Talks Canadian Design

Details
by Paul Steinbach
June 2016

This article appeared in the June issue of Athletic Business.

As city architect in Edmonton, Alb., for the past seven years, Carol Bélanger has been integral in hiring the designers of some 20 recreation projects for a community that boasts dozens more — all during an era of modern architecture that has elevated Canada to something resembling gold-standard status. Of the past 40 projects to be named AB Facilities of Merit™, 18 are Canadian. "That's crazy, considering we have 10 percent of the population base" as the United States, says Bélanger, who saw Edmonton's Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre garner FOM recognition in 2013. Paul Steinbach asked Bélanger to explain why Canadian architecture is so cool.

Paul Steinbach is Senior Editor of Athletic Business.

