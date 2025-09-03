Spotlight on AB Show: Pre-Conference Workshops

Participants will be able to demonstrate and apply three levels of listening through guided activities.

Participants will learn concepts for formulating powerful, open-ended questions that provoke curiosity and deepen understanding in verbal exchanges.

Participants will create and share a written communication sample, allowing peers to interpret and act on the message in order to evaluate and improve clarity, tone and actionable content.

In parks and recreation, communication isn’t just a skill, it’s a service. Whether you're coordinating with your team on the fly, responding to residents, collaborating with public works, or briefing city leadership, how you communicate shapes the perception, trust, and effectiveness of your department.

Creating Memorable Member Experiences

Speakers: Chris Stevenson and Steven Trotter

Wednesday, November 5 | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Retention doesn’t happen by chance; it results from intentional, consistent engagement across every stage of the member journey. This interactive workshop takes a deep dive into the customer experience with a focused lens on member engagement and retention. You’ll learn to identify the key touchpoints influencing loyalty, apply proven tactics to strengthen relationships, and design a strategy tailored to your unique setting. Whether you work in campus recreation, community recreation, local government, military recreation, or private facilities, this session will help you elevate the member experience and keep people coming back.



By the end of this workshop, participants will be able to:​