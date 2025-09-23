Register Now for 2025 AB Show Pre-Conference Tours

Wednesday, November 5

8:30 am- 1:30 pm

Includes Lunch

Tour cost: $150

Join us for a unique opportunity to explore an entire parks and rec department and gain insights from their experienced management team!

📍 Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

🌴 Located on scenic Coronado Island

What You'll Experience:

✔️ Community Center

✔️ Aquatic Center

✔️ Boathouse

✔️ Skate Park

✔️ Senior Center

✔️ Golf Course

🔹 Learn firsthand about the operations, programs, and facilities that make this department unique and successful.

🔹 Connect with industry professionals from around the country.

🎉 Tour Finale: Lunch at the Golf Course!

The tour concludes with lunch at the golf course, where you'll have the opportunity to engage with tour host Tim Farmer and his staff, ask questions, and network with fellow attendees.

(Add during registration )

Tour: San Diego State University - SOLD OUT