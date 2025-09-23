Register Now for 2025 AB Show Pre-Conference Tours

Premium Partners

Sep 23, 2025
M 2984 0012

Four Pre-Conference Tours

(Add during registration)
 

Tour: Coronado Island Recreation and Golf Services

Wednesday, November 5

8:30 am- 1:30 pm

Includes Lunch

Tour cost: $150

C1

Join us for a unique opportunity to explore an entire parks and rec department and gain insights from their experienced management team!

📍 Coronado Recreation and Golf Services
🌴 Located on scenic Coronado Island

What You'll Experience:

✔️ Community Center
✔️ Aquatic Center
✔️ Boathouse
✔️ Skate Park
✔️ Senior Center
✔️ Golf Course

🔹 Learn firsthand about the operations, programs, and facilities that make this department unique and successful.
🔹 Connect with industry professionals from around the country.

🎉 Tour Finale: Lunch at the Golf Course!
The tour concludes with lunch at the golf course, where you'll have the opportunity to engage with tour host Tim Farmer and his staff, ask questions, and network with fellow attendees.

(Add during registration)

Tour: San Diego State University - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 5

8:30 am-4:30 pm

Includes Lunch

Tour cost: $150

Join Athletic Business for an insider tour of San Diego State University’s state-of-the-art athletic and recreation facilities!

Tour Highlights Include:

✔️ Soccer & Track Sports Deck
💦 Diving & Water AquaPlex
🥎 Softball & Baseball Stadiums
🏋️ Weight Room
🏀 Basketball Training Facility
🔥 Viejas Arena
💪 Aztec Recreation Center
🏟️ Snapdragon Stadium 

M 2984 0012

This is a MUST-SEE opportunity for fitness, athletic, and recreation professionals looking to gain insights, inspiration, and industry connections!

Lunch will be served in the Viejas Arena and gives attendees the opportunity to ask the hosts questions and network with fellow attendees.

Tour: Aquatics Tour

Wednesday, November 5
8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Tour Cost: $150 (Includes Lunch)

This is a unique opportunity for aquatic professionals to tour three of San Diego County’s state-of-the-art outdoor aquatic centers. Topics explored on the tour will include design,  programming, and mechanical systems at each center.

Sw College

🏊‍♂️ Aquatic Centers Toured:

  1. Southwestern College’s Jaguar Aquatics Wellness & Sports – Chula Vista
    • 🏊 Two Olympic Pools with deep water diving area
    • 💧 Warm water instructional pool 

  2. Alga Norte Aquatic Center – Carlsbad
    • 🏆 56-meter competition pool
    • 📘 25-yard instruction pool
    • 🔥 Warm water spa
    • 💦 Splash pad
     

  3. William A. Wagner Aquatic Center – Oceanside
    • 🏆 56-meter competition pool
    • 📘 Instructional pool
    • 💦 Splash pad

Lunch will be served at the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center, giving participants the chance to socialize and network with aquatic professionals from across the country and globe, and to discuss the facility with your hosts.​

This is a can’t-miss event for anyone considering new pool construction, refurbishing an existing facility, or simply looking to learn from industry leaders!

(Add during registration)

Wine Tour

Wednesday, November 5

11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Tour cost: $260

🍷Kick Off the AB Show in Style – Join Us for a VIP Winery Tour! 🍇

What better way to explore Southern California and get into the spirit of the AB Show than with an unforgettable wine tour through beautiful San Diego Wine Country?

Dec926 221a4046cd454b438221a8dfb4e10d2d~mv2

Your VIP Tour Includes:

 🍷  Ample wine tastings at custom-appointed winery estates

 🚐. Door-to-door transportation from the San Diego Convention Center

 🌄  Scenic views of the bay and mountains – perfect for photos

 🍕  Custom-made brick oven pizzas for a delicious vineyard meal

 🍇  Guided winery tour and wine tasting appreciation presentation

 🗺️  Entertaining commentary on local history, viticulture & iconic sights

 🥤  Non-alcoholic drinks & bottled water available throughout the tour

 🌿  Free time to stroll the vineyards and soak in the atmosphere

 🎁  Wine tote commemorative gift bag to take home

Connect, relax, and raise a glass with fellow AB Show attendees before the event begins!

(Add during registration)

