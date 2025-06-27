Premium Partners

2025 Architectural Showcase Snapshot

AB Staff
Jun 27, 2025
Snap Header

Our annual Architectural Showcase celebrates the diversity and magnificence of the facilities that house vibrant athletics, fitness and recreation communities. This year’s collection of submissions is no exception. Here’s a quick look at the 2025 submissions data.

Snap 1Snapshot2

Log in to view the full article
Read Next
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: ASU's Arena Renovations, HS Completes Athletics Facility Upgrades, and More!
June 30, 2025
Recommended
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Screenshot 2025 05 14 At 12 42 38 Pm
Fitness
How Great Design Has Been the Differentiator for California’s CORE Recreation Center
Northwestern Logo
Stadium & Arena
Northwestern Partners With Local High School to Host Prep Sports Events at New Ryan Field
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: Foundation's Athletics Facility Renovation, Coastal Carolina's New Indoor Practice Facility, and More!
Related Stories
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: ASU's Arena Renovations, HS Completes Athletics Facility Upgrades, and More!
Screenshot 2025 05 14 At 12 42 38 Pm
Fitness
How Great Design Has Been the Differentiator for California’s CORE Recreation Center
Northwestern Logo
Stadium & Arena
Northwestern Partners With Local High School to Host Prep Sports Events at New Ryan Field
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored Content
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
More in Facilities
Facilities
Daily Digs: ASU's Arena Renovations, HS Completes Athletics Facility Upgrades, and More!
Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talked to media on Thursday afternoon and confirmed that Desert Financial Arena will begin renovations as soon as May of 2026.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Sponsored
DynaDome Transforms Outdoor Pool Into Year-Round Paradise
DynaDome Retractable Enclosures
DynaDome Transforms Outdoor Pool Into Year-Round Paradise
Fitness
How Great Design Has Been the Differentiator for California’s CORE Recreation Center
When we opened our first health club years ago, the concept of “design” was pretty straightforward: make the place look cool and pack in as much equipment — and as many people — as possible.
Screenshot 2025 05 14 At 12 42 38 Pm
Stadium & Arena
Northwestern Partners With Local High School to Host Prep Sports Events at New Ryan Field
Northwestern announced this week that the university has created a partnership with Evanston Townships High School to host the school's sporting...
Northwestern Logo
Facilities
Daily Digs: Foundation's Athletics Facility Renovation, Coastal Carolina's New Indoor Practice Facility, and More!
The Lincoln (Neb.) Sports Foundation announced Wednesday its plans for a $1.2 million upgrade to the south half of its indoor athletic facility.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: Palm Beach Gardens Ice Sports Facility, HS's New Indoor Athletics Facility, and More!
A new chapter in ice sports is set to unfold in South Florida with the groundbreaking for a multimillion-dollar indoor ice sports facility in Palm Beach Gardens.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Practice & Conditioning
Watch: Tour the University of Cincinnati's New $134M Indoor Football Practice Facility
Take a virtual tour of the Bearcat's brand-new $134 million Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Sheakley Athletics Performance Center...
Barons Bus Team Logo University Of Cincinnati
Rec Center
NIRSA Institutional Membership Benefits Expand to Meet Evolving Industry Needs
Although campus recreation centers have always been showcased prominently on tours for incoming students, colleges and universities are relying on physical fitness and health and wellness opportunities to attract and engage students like never before.
Ideas In Motion Thumbnail Wide
Facilities
Daily Digs: HS's $2M Baseball Field Renovation, Middle Tennessee's Athlete Performance Center, and More!
The baseball field at Ozark (Mo.) High School will be renovated and artificial turf will be added as part of an overall project totaling less than $2 million.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Stadium & Arena
Boise State Converts Albertsons Stadium Into Concert Venue, Blue Turf Protected
Ever wonder what it takes to convert a football stadium into a concert venue? In the case of Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium hosting Tuesday's tour stop for Post Malone and Jelly Roll, the answer is about a week's worth of hard work.
Boise State Broncos Logo 2002
Facilities
Daily Digs: Nationwide Arena Renovation Renderings, A's Break Ground on Las Vegas Stadium, and More!
The Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority this week released renderings of proposed renovations for Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: Seattle Approves Plans for Memorial Stadium, Buffs Complete Turf Conversion at Folsom Field, and More!
The Seattle School Board and Seattle City Council have approved the final plans for the funding, construction and operation of the new $140 million Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Stadium & Arena
Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of HS Track Athlete Paralyzed at Indoor Track Meet
Attorneys in Illinois have filed a lawsuit on behalf of high school track athlete Dylan Wescott, alleging Sterling Park District, Sterling High School...
Austris Augusts 52p1 K0d0eu M Unsplash
Page 1 of 641
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide