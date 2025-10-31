Premium Partners

Despite Low Risk, Columbia’s Riverside Tennis Venue Readied for Floodwater

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Oct 31, 2025
159013 001 N98 Highres
Photos courtesy of Perkins+Will

InsetsThe Philip & Cheryl Milstein Tennis Center at Columbia University takes forward-thinking design to another level — sea level, to be specific. Opened in 2023 as part of the Baker Athletics Complex on the northern tip of Manhattan, the Lions’ new state-of-the-art home replaces an air-supported structure but is still positioned between Columbia’s football, track and lacrosse stadium and the Harlem River. Designers looked to future potential rises in sea level, as well as the rare New York City hurricane, when pitching the idea of a flood vent system that would allow the facility’s ground floor to take on water rather than fight it off by fortifying exterior walls or raising the entire structure 10 feet — both more expensive options by millions of dollars. Vents along exterior walls are positioned slightly above ground-floor level and recessed into a stone veneer chosen to mimic local soil stratification, whereas vents along interior walls are level with the floor. In each case, the vents allow water to advance and recede through the same opening. “Rather than trying to keep the water out, which is a costly strategy of basically building waterproof doors and waterproof walls, we let the water in,” says project manager Tyler Hinckley of architecture firm Perkins+Will’s Boston office. In all, 37 exterior vents and 27 interior vents line three sides of 52,000 square feet of floor space. “This is an off-the-shelf product that we chose to embrace and integrate into the coursing of the masonry,” says Hinkley, adding that the vent concept was not a hard sell, despite no code requirement and relatively low flood risk. “We met with their insurance people, and they were all about it. ‘Absolutely.’ If we had a Sandy-like hurricane hit Manhattan again with higher seas, then you might get this kind of storm condition where it would have to flood through the building. That’s a big if, but this is looking forward. We want to design for that and not ignore it.”

Read Next
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: District Plans Multisport Athletics Facility, Southern Illinois' New Athletics Production Facility, and More!
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Sponsored
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Michigan State
Facilities
Michigan State Cuts Arena for Olympic Sports From Entertainment District Plans
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: Saint Anselm Breaks Ground on Athletic Complex, Parks and Rec Department's New Athletic Complex, and More!
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: City Breaks Ground on Youth Sports Complex, and More!
Related Stories
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: District Plans Multisport Athletics Facility, Southern Illinois' New Athletics Production Facility, and More!
Michigan State
Facilities
Michigan State Cuts Arena for Olympic Sports From Entertainment District Plans
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: Saint Anselm Breaks Ground on Athletic Complex, Parks and Rec Department's New Athletic Complex, and More!
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Facilities
Facilities
Daily Digs: District Plans Multisport Athletics Facility, Southern Illinois' New Athletics Production Facility, and More!
Chester Union Free School District in Chester, N.Y., is planning a new athletic facility, which will include a multisport athletics field, an eight-lane track, grandstand seating with a press box, and a field house.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Facilities
Michigan State Cuts Arena for Olympic Sports From Entertainment District Plans
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a scaled-back version of plans for a 14-acre Spartan Gateway multi-use entertainment district that no longer includes a $150 million arena for Olympic sports.
Michigan State
Facilities
Daily Digs: Saint Anselm Breaks Ground on Athletic Complex, Parks and Rec Department's New Athletic Complex, and More!
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., broke ground on the Van Hoof Athletic Complex, which will provide a new competitive venue for the school’s track and field and soccer teams.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Daily Digs: City Breaks Ground on Youth Sports Complex, and More!
The Waterloo Development Corporation broke ground Tuesday morning on the Cedar Valley CourtWorks facility, a 100,000-square-foot building that includes eight full-size basketball courts and 16 volleyball courts.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: Notes From the NIRSA Championship Series Committee Chair
Every fall, as the weather cools and the fields fill up, the NIRSA Championship Series Soccer season kicks off, bringing together students, professionals, and staff from across the country for one of the most anticipated weeks on The Series’ calendar.
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Facilities
Daily Digs: City Plans 'Champions Hall' Multisport Facility, University Opens $15M Sports Complex, and More!
The Woodbury (N.Y.) City Council has unanimously approved a conditional use permit allowing the conversion of an existing 238,000‑square‑foot building into "Champions Hall," a multisport indoor complex with basketball and volleyball courts, a regulation‑sized turf field, three lacrosse training fields and supporting facilities.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Aquatics
How Sustainable Utilities Raise the Bar in Creating All-Electric, Zero-Carbon Aquatics Centers
The tǝmǝsew’txw Aquatic and Community Centre is the rare all-electric aquatics center that boasts Canada’s Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building design standard.
114720336905 New York University Paulson Center (2)
Facilities
Daily Digs: District Cuts Ribbon on $65M Multipurpose Facility, University's New Fieldhouse, and More!
Gregory-Portland Independent School District in Texas on Saturday celebrated the ribbon cutting of its $65 million multipurpose athletics facility.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Stadium & Arena
Huskers Consider Moving Postseason Volleyball to Larger Venue
The University of Nebraska may move postseason women's volleyball play to a larger venue this December...
Nebraska N
Facilities
Daily Digs: County Breaks Ground on New Soccer Complex, HS's Rooftop Stadium, and More!
The Chambers County (Texas) Commissioners Court, Carter Construction and Brown Reynolds and Watford (BRW) Architects held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chambers County Soccer Complex and Community Center.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Stadium & Arena
Gymnastics Team Leaves Historic Hearnes Center for New Competition Space Inside Mizzou Arena
The University of Missouri gymnastics team previously shared the Hearnes Center with the volleyball and wrestling teams as a competition space.
Missouri Tigers Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: World's First Pickleball Stadium, St. John's New Basketball Facility, and More!
Officials gathered in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the opening of The Fort, which is being billed as the world’s first pickleball stadium, featuring 43 courts, 14 of which are covered for outdoor play in any weather conditions.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Page 1 of 656
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025