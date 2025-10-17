Daily Digs: UT Chattanooga's New Women's Sports Facility, City Breaks Ground on New Rec Center, and More!

UTC to Demolish Engel Stadium for New Women's Sports Facility

UTC is set to build a new state-of-the-art women’s sports facility at Engel Stadium, part of a multi-million dollar project that will also include the development of an updated Health Department for Hamilton County.

While the idea of the new health department is still in its early stages, UTC Vice President for Finance and Administration Brent Goldberg said the new building will be designed to have three stories and 20,000 square feet available with services for Hamilton County residents and UTC students.

“One thing that we’ve talked to the county about is having partnerships with some of our academic programs for sure,” Goldberg said. “We have a masters in public health, which would definitely be integrated with them.”

Port Charlotte Beach Park Breaks Ground on New Rec Center

Construction is officially underway on a massive new recreation center and pool at Port Charlotte Beach Park.

County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the 20,600 sq-ft facility, which will replace the former 6,000-square-foot structure damaged in hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. The new design includes a full kitchen, offices, an event and meeting space, and a new pool accompanied by a 5,700-square-foot pool house.