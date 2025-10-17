Daily Digs: UT Chattanooga's New Women's Sports Facility, City Breaks Ground on New Rec Center, and More!

UTC to Demolish Engel Stadium for New Women's Sports Facility
UTC is set to build a new state-of-the-art women’s sports facility at Engel Stadium, part of a multi-million dollar project that will also include the development of an updated Health Department for Hamilton County.
While the idea of the new health department is still in its early stages, UTC Vice President for Finance and Administration Brent Goldberg said the new building will be designed to have three stories and 20,000 square feet available with services for Hamilton County residents and UTC students.
“One thing that we’ve talked to the county about is having partnerships with some of our academic programs for sure,” Goldberg said. “We have a masters in public health, which would definitely be integrated with them.”
Port Charlotte Beach Park Breaks Ground on New Rec Center
Construction is officially underway on a massive new recreation center and pool at Port Charlotte Beach Park.
County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the 20,600 sq-ft facility, which will replace the former 6,000-square-foot structure damaged in hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. The new design includes a full kitchen, offices, an event and meeting space, and a new pool accompanied by a 5,700-square-foot pool house.
The project’s cost has ballooned to $32.7 million, nearly triple the original $12.5 million estimate. It’s being paid for through the county’s 1% local option sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. Despite storm damage at the old building, it was already slated for demolition to make way for the new facility.
City of Bloomington Breaks Ground on New Rec Center
On Tuesday, October 15, the City of Bloomington marked a major milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new community health and wellness center, at the corner of 98th Street and Penn Avenue.
This project represents a significant investment in Bloomington’s future. In 2023, voters approved a half percent local sales tax to fund the $101.8 million facility that will support a wide range of recreational and fitness activities and community programs for people throughout the region to enjoy.
“As our city continues to grow, we are investing in community amenities that bring people together, enhance quality of life, and cultivate an enduring and remarkable community where people want to be,” Interim City Manager Kathy Hedin said.
Users of the facility can look forward to program and event spaces, family-friendly pool and locker rooms, fitness studios and exercise spaces, gymnasiums with bleachers, an indoor playground, a walking and jogging track and much more.
