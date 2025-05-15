Premium Partners

Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
May 15, 2025
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Photo courtesy of Praters Flooring

Before the clock could count down to zero during the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship game, the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating. With a 16-point lead comfortably in their favor, the 2021 NBA Champions took to center court with their coaches and raised the Emirates Cup trophy with pride. 

It was a strong ending to a hard-fought in-season tournament, but the real work to pull off the 67-game contest began months before the players ever took to the court. 

In the Northwoods of Wisconsin, a tree was felled that would soon be processed, trimmed and sanded into the bare bones of one of the Emirates NBA Cup courts. That lumber then traveled from its original home in Wisconsin to the manufacturing floor in Ohio to the design and painting plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., and ultimately to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the championship game. 

This process was repeated for all 30 portable basketball courts, each of them painted with a team’s custom design and shipped around the country before the tournament began Nov. 12. The Bucks may have been the team holding up the trophy in the end, but three companies — Robbins Sports Surfaces, Praters Flooring and Bona — were also celebrating at the feat it was to fill the largest order of sports courts in the history of basketball. 

1 V5 A5434Photo courtesy of Robbins Sports Surfaces
 

Getting the call 

Prior to the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA franchises and arenas handled courts individually. The NBA provided a list of preferred vendors, but there were dozens of companies to choose from when it came to implementing the court designs. Each team had one or two courts, a classic and a city edition that matched team jerseys, and the look and finish of each court could vary from team to team. 

While Bona had been a longtime partner of the NBA, both Robbins and Praters developed relationships with the organization more recently. 

“We first started talking to the NBA in 2017, and over the past couple of years, our relationship has really blossomed,” says Mark Frainie, chief operating officer at Praters, a company that designs and installs portable courts.

Bill Price Jr., director of athletic surfaces at Bona, can also remember the early days of his company’s partnership with the league. “We’ve had a relationship with the NBA for 14 years now, and we have acted as a consultant and offered guidance to the NBA during all that time,” Price says. “They came to us 12 years ago and said they wanted to standardize all the team courts.” 

In 2023, when the NBA announced what was then called the “in-season tournament,” logistics planning had been going on in the background for quite some time. After all, if the organization’s full vision came to life, it would require a custom portable court for every single NBA team plus the championship game’s host facility. John Ficks, global sales manager at Robbins remembers getting the call. “The NBA said, ‘Okay, we need to buy 30 portable basketball floors.’ That was a huge deal. Up until that point, we were doing 15 courts per year, all custom-made. 

“This was the first time that the NBA went out and said, ‘We’re going to buy these courts and supply them to the arenas.’ ”

Christopher Arena, head of on-court and brand partnerships at the NBA, says that the organization was looking to take advantage of an opportunity unique to basketball. “Basketball is the only sport that can do this. They aren’t colored grass fields for football or baseball. Hockey ice is white,” Arena says. “It was an easier process than you would think. Robbins was already working with 16 teams.” 

“It’s a way to have a whole set of games during the year that brings excitement and fan participation,” says Praters Flooring founder John Prater. “The unique playing surface during this Emirates Cup tournament is branded and it keeps it top of mind. We want people clicking on the TV to stop and know that it is an Emirates Cup game.”

The designs that the NBA ultimately selected came from artist Victor Solomon. The courts are all fully painted with one base color and several overlapping circles. Center court is adorned with each home team’s logo, and the space directly underneath the basket is decorated with the image of the cup trophy. 

“This is a scope of work that has never been done before,” Prater says, “to provide 30 portable basketball courts that are very complicated – the most complicated courts out there.” 

And he wasn’t the only one impressed by the sheer amount of work to be done between the three companies. Says Ficks, “This was probably the largest purchase order that has ever been placed in the sports flooring industry.” 

1 V5 A5978Photo courtesy of Robbins Sports Surfaces
 

 

Cutting down trees

It all starts in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and Michigan, where Robbins harvests trees for lumber. From harvesting to manufacturing, Robbins needed to hire more people to dramatically ramp up its production process. 

“We went from being able to produce one new floor every three weeks to producing one new floor every week,” says Ficks, adding that production speed was necessary if Robbins was going to create 30 Emerates NBA Cup courts on top of maintaining their normal business, which includes industry leaders such as the NCAA and college recreation groups. “It forced the entire industry to up their game and figure out how to effectively meet the needs of a larger client base and tackle significant logistics issues that we had never addressed before.” 

Robbins’ facility was packed with lumber for these courts. Sections were assembled across the production floor, and towers of portable court pieces were stacked and waiting to go to the next step of the process. “We manufacture a court that’s built but not sanded, sealed, striped or finished,” says Kevin Price, regional manager of Robbins Floors. “We present that to Praters. They sand, seal, stripe and finish the court using Bona’s products.”  

Dji 0927Photo courtesy of Praters Flooring
 

 

Creating the paint

While the team at Robbins was hard at work in the Northwoods, Bill Price and his team at Bona were burning the midnight oil in the chemistry lab to create the paints, coatings and maintenance products used on the courts. “We created 160 different paint colors, stain colors and glaze colors. That’s a massive undertaking by our lab workers to create those colors and communicate with the NBA for approval,” Bill Price says. 

Collaboration with the NBA was essential because, as Arena explains, “Courts are a part of the marketing and fan experience, and they are color-matched with jerseys.” 

Bona has worked with the NBA for over a decade, so the team was familiar with much of the work that it took to create the paint and stain colors for the Emirates NBA Cup courts, but the volume of work was unprecedented. “We produced between 75 and 80 gallons of paint for each cup court,” Bill Price says. “A regular, main NBA team court uses between 20 and 30 gallons of paint, depending on the design. So, it’s a big undertaking from a production standpoint.” 

That massive amount of paint was necessary to create the artist’s court design, an expanse of saturated color that catches viewers’ attention from the moment they see it. “Victor Solomon has submitted a lot of different designs, and when that final design is chosen, it will be up to Bona to figure out how to produce the necessary colors,” says Bill Price. 

1 V5 A5600Photo courtesy of Robbins Sports Surfaces
 

Bringing it all together 

The team at Praters was responsible for combining the high-quality materials from Robbins with the paint and other products from Bona into the iconic courts seen on TV and in arenas across the country. 

“We can put down nine courts at a time, and starting in June we were sanding, painting and finishing courts,” Frainie says. “When we started, it took us four or five weeks to finish a court, but by the end of it we had them down to about three weeks.”

John Prater started Praters Flooring in the 1990s, back when putting a custom design or logo on a court was a major differentiator for his business. “Back then, when you put in a basketball court, there was no branding,” he says. “It was just game lines and maybe some Helvetica font letters but that was about it.” 

Despite the fact Praters has installed portable courts since 2004, the Emirates NBA Cup job was still a challenge for the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company. “It took buy-in from everybody at Praters,” Prater says, noting that, like Robbins, he had to hire several additional hands to deliver on the court project. “We don’t just put in a gym floor. We put in a gym floor and make it look pretty.

 “We see our work every night on TV, and we use that as a source of pride and we celebrate that. It’s quite the accomplishment.” 

Dji 20240913133311 0029 DPhoto courtesy of Praters Flooring
 

Starting from scratch

With two years of the in-season tournament successfully in the rearview mirror, the NBA, Robbins, Praters and Bona can now all look to the future, as work on the court project is far from over. 

Says Kevin Price, “Every year, those 30 courts will all be sanded down to bare wood and repainted going into the next year’s tournament. Every four years, the teams will get whole new courts.” 

For an ordinary portable court, Kevin Price says, a facility operator can expect to refinish the court every four years. He notes that typically a court can be sanded four times before it has reached the end of its lifespan, making most courts last a total of 12 to 16 years. 

“It is unusual that the Emirates NBA Cup courts are being sanded every year,” Kevin Price says. “But, understanding the purpose of the tournament and the purpose of the floors, it makes perfect sense.” 

For Bona, the hard work in the lab will not be repeated until a team has a color change or the artist, Victor Solomon, introduces completely new artwork for the courts. “We won’t have to do anything of that magnitude for the next few years or until something changes with the color,” Bill Price says.

 

Work has already begun on the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup courts. Arena from the NBA explains, “We just got the approval for the 2025 design today [Feb. 25], there will be 30 days to go back and forth with the teams, and design approval is due on April 1 for Praters to get started with paints and stains.” 

This time around, the teams at Praters and Robbins are glad to be starting even earlier on the courts than the previous year’s timeline. And this annual process will continue for as long as the Emirates NBA Cup continues to capture the attention of basketball fans across the country.  

 

“The Emirates NBA Cup courts project is epic,” Ficks says. “It’s a piece of art that they play basketball on, and it is designed for the safety and comfort of every athlete who uses it.”

Consistency and sustainability 

On its polished surface, the NBA pursued the Emirates NBA Cup courts project to differentiate the in-season tournament and enhance its marketability; however, the organization had ulterior motives as well. 

 “In 2023, the NBA moved to a model of working with a smaller set of partners to ensure greater consistency in their sourcing, as well as the game floors, paint, finish and application of those floors,” says Kevin Price, regional manager for Robbins Floors. “They use the same baskets, they use the same ball, so it only makes sense that they use the same courts throughout the league.” 

If the league could achieve consistency across its dozens of teams and use a more sustainable product, it would be a win-win scenario. 

“The NBA is trending toward water-based finishes. They have a mission of sustainability and environmentally friendly products connected with their brand,” says Bill Price Jr., director of athletic surfaces at Bona. “Right now, half the NBA teams use water-based finishes and half use oil-based finishes. Next year, that number will trend more toward water-based finishes on courts.”

The NBA’s sustainability initiative, NBA Green, is aiming to reduce the league’s carbon footprint by 50% by the year 2030. As a part of this initiative, the NBA got buy-in from every NBA arena to increase individual sustainability practices. 

Water-based finishes on courts is only the beginning for the positive climate impact the NBA hopes to make in coming years. While it takes lots of trees to manufacture the Emirates NBA Cup courts, the Milwaukee Bucks are combating their own consumption by planting a new tree for every 3-point shot made at Fiserv Forum. Last year, that totaled more than 600 new trees in Wisconsin. 

Recommended
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Sponsored
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 7 45 17 Am
Stadium & Arena
Dodger Stadium Announced as Latest LA28 Olympic Venue
Related Stories
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Stadium & Arena
Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Sponsored Content
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
More in Stadium & Arena
Stadium & Arena
Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents
The stadium and indoor facility have yet to sign a deal with any Cincinnati-based athletics program and nearby residents expressed concerns at this week’s city council meeting.
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Sponsored
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Bona
The best wood sport floors require premium products and solutions. For professional, college, high school and all maple sport floors, trust the Bona Sport® System for installation, renovation and maintenance.
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
The University of Wisconsin athletic department is spending roughly $1.6 million to replace the lighting system at Camp Randall Stadium during a timeframe between Saturday's spring commencement ceremony and the start of summer concert tour stops at the stadium.
Wisconsin W 500x326
Stadium & Arena
Vikings Seek $20M Annually for U.S. Bank Stadium Maintenance
The Minnesota Vikings are requesting that state lawmakers allocate up to $20 million annually from electronic pulltab gambling tax revenue to fund future maintenance of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings Logo
Stadium & Arena
Dodger Stadium Announced as Latest LA28 Olympic Venue
As the oldest MLB stadium on the West Coast, Dodger Stadium is well-positioned to host the Olympic action. The stadium features views of the L.A. skyline, and it can accommodate more than 50,000 fans.
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 7 45 17 Am
Stadium & Arena
High Tech Growing Season Begins for Buffalo Bills New Natural Grass Field
When the Buffalo Bills broke ground on the new Highmark Stadium two years ago, the team announced it would be playing on a natural grass field for the first time since 1973.
Images Copy 3
Stadium & Arena
Ohio House Passes $600M Bond Package to Advance Browns' Stadium Plan
The Ohio House this week passed a $600 million bond package as part of the Cleveland Browns' plan to build a $2.4 billion covered stadium in...
I (5)
Governing Bodies
Congress Mulls Bill to Ban Subsidies for Sports Stadiums
Congress has proposed legislation that would prevent taxpayer subsidies from being used for the construction of sports...
Img 7031
Stadium & Arena
Daytona Municipal Stadium Putting an End to Growing Bat Infestation
Operators of Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium are hoping to put an end to a growing bat problem, as the facility is now home to...
Todd Cravens Iy1s R Dx Nwn4 Unsplash
Stadium & Arena
Bengals' Paycor Stadium Inundated After Severe Storms Send Ohio River to Record Heights
The Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium was flooded after severe storms swept though the South...
2560px Cincinnati Bengals Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: Hawkeyes' New Gymnastics and Spirit Squad Facility, UT Chattanooga's Planned Women's Athletic Center, and More!
After years of planning, fundraising and development, the University of Iowa gymnastics and spirit squad programs have a new training center.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Tarkett
Facilities
Daily Digs: Buccaneers Mull Stadium Upgrades, Cal Breaks Ground on Softball Field Renovation, and More!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evaluating potential upgrades to Raymond James Stadium, keeping a close eye on how to enhance the fan experience and maintain the venue’s competitiveness for major events.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Tarkett
Safety & Security
Strategies for Vetting and Hiring Temporary Staff Ahead of Major Sporting Events
Operators face the challenge of balancing swift hiring with ensuring employees meet safety and integrity standards. Establishing a smooth and secure fan experience requires well-planned logistics and highly vetted, reliable event staff.
Shutterstock 1659436
Page 1 of 213
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025