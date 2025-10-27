Premium Partners

Calling All AB Today Readers! Turn Your Correct Quiz Answers Into Monthly Prize-Winning Opportunities

AB Staff
Oct 27, 2025
Ab Today Replay

Are you a daily reader of the AB Today Newsletter? Put that knowledge to the test!

Starting in November, AB Today will award a $25 gift card and AB swag to the reader with the most correct answers on that month’s weekly AB Today Replay quizzes. Join the leaderboard and compete for a chance to win!

To be eligible, take the five-question AB Today Replay quiz each Friday in November as it appears in the AB Today Newsletter and join the leaderboard. Your cumulative score will be automatically compiled and ranked against fellow readers. 

Read your way to the top of the Leaderboard throughout the month with each successive quiz. Test your recall based on what you’ve read from the top stories each week, or return to those stories to gather the correct answers — there is no wrong approach. The only mistake is not playing! 

The Leaderboard will reset every month for your chance to claim your title as an AB super fan and the $25 gift card! Winners will be contacted by email at the end of each month. 

Ties will be resolved with a drawing for the month’s winner.

AB Today Replay Archives

Read Next
Ab Today Replay
Newsletter Only
AB Today Replay - Week of October 27
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Budgeting
Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: San Diego State, North Texas, Tarleton State Land Multimillion-Dollar Donations
Related Stories
Ab Today Replay (1)
Home
New Ways to Engage: AB Today Launches Reader Participation Features
Ab Today Replay
Newsletter Only
AB Today Replay - Week of October 27
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Sponsored Content
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
More in Home
Newsletter Only
AB Today Replay - Week of October 27
Test your knowledge of this week's top stories from AB Today with five quick multiple-choice questions.
Ab Today Replay
Sponsored
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Neptune Benson / Xylem
Pro Club partnered with Orca Pacific and Xylem’s Neptune Benson team to implement a cutting-edge solution for its declining water clarity, increased chemical usage and poor air quality.
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
A Mesa, Ariz.-area school district has reversed course and will allow an 8th-grader to play on the boys’ basketball team after initially banning him from tryouts due to the gender listed on his original birth certificate.
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Budgeting
Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M
Economics researchers at the the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy say the Badger football team's...
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: San Diego State, North Texas, Tarleton State Land Multimillion-Dollar Donations
Chase Fisher, a 2010 graduate of San Diego State University and founder of Blenders Eyewear, has pledged a $5 million gift to the Aztec men’s basketball program.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Legal
City of Pasadena, Rose Bowl Sue UCLA Over Stadium Lease Terms
UCLA has found itself embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of Pasadena, Calif., and the Rose Bowl Operating Company after the Bruins attempted to break their lease with the Rose Bowl Stadium and move football games to nearby SoFi Stadium.
Tingey Injury Law Firm 6sl88x150 Xs Unsplash (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: District Plans Multisport Athletics Facility, Southern Illinois' New Athletics Production Facility, and More!
Chester Union Free School District in Chester, N.Y., is planning a new athletic facility, which will include a multisport athletics field, an eight-lane track, grandstand seating with a press box, and a field house.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Dollamur
Facilities
Despite Low Risk, Columbia’s Riverside Tennis Venue Readied for Floodwater
The Philip & Cheryl Milstein Tennis Center at Columbia University takes forward-thinking design to another level — sea level, to be specific.
159013 001 N98 Highres
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Facilities
Michigan State Cuts Arena for Olympic Sports From Entertainment District Plans
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a scaled-back version of plans for a 14-acre Spartan Gateway multi-use entertainment district that no longer includes a $150 million arena for Olympic sports.
Michigan State
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year.
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Page 1 of 515
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025