Game Changers: Notre Dame Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Sports with 'Cheer Her Name' Initiative

The University of Notre Dame is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s varsity athletics. As a part of the celebrations, the Fighting Irish have launched the “Cheer Her Name” initiative that will include campus events to spotlight the history of women’s sports on campus and a larger celebration on Sept. 19-21, when Notre Dame football hosts Purdue.

That weekend, attendees can participate in a ceremony to rededicate Main Circle in honor of the anniversary. There will be a morning tailgate and breakfast with director of athletics, Pete Bevacqua and individual team alumni activities. All former female student-athletes have been invited to social and athletic events, including a volleyball match.

According to FightingIrish.com, the events will run throughout the 2025-26 school year. Stakeholders, student-athletes, alumni and fans will all have opportunities to engage with this initiative.

“We are excited to launch this yearlong celebration of our women’s athletic programs at the University,” said University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. “I am looking forward to meeting and celebrating many of our past student-athletes from the past five decades over the next year and hope that this provides increased growth and exposure to our women’s programs at Notre Dame.”

Tennis was the first women’s sport to be added to Notre Dame’s varsity roster in 1976. Now, there are 13 women’s teams at Notre Dame, including fencing, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, swimming and cross country. Among the 13 teams are 16 national titles.

The “Cheer Her Name” initiative goes hand in hand with Notre Dame’s long-time “Cheering Her Name” brand. Under this umbrella, Notre Dame Magazine has shared the stories of influential female alumni, and women have gathered on campus for a reception each Spring to celebrate the latest graduating class.