Premium Partners

Game Changers: Notre Dame Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Sports with 'Cheer Her Name' Initiative

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Aug 4, 2025
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)

The University of Notre Dame is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s varsity athletics. As a part of the celebrations, the Fighting Irish have launched the “Cheer Her Name” initiative that will include campus events to spotlight the history of women’s sports on campus and a larger celebration on Sept. 19-21, when Notre Dame football hosts Purdue. 

That weekend, attendees can participate in a ceremony to rededicate Main Circle in honor of the anniversary. There will be a morning tailgate and breakfast with director of athletics, Pete Bevacqua and individual team alumni activities. All former female student-athletes have been invited to social and athletic events, including a volleyball match.

According to FightingIrish.com, the events will run throughout the 2025-26 school year. Stakeholders, student-athletes, alumni and fans will all have opportunities to engage with this initiative. 

“We are excited to launch this yearlong celebration of our women’s athletic programs at the University,” said University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. “I am looking forward to meeting and celebrating many of our past student-athletes from the past five decades over the next year and hope that this provides increased growth and exposure to our women’s programs at Notre Dame.”

Tennis was the first women’s sport to be added to Notre Dame’s varsity roster in 1976. Now, there are 13 women’s teams at Notre Dame, including fencing, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, swimming and cross country. Among the 13 teams are 16 national titles.

The “Cheer Her Name” initiative goes hand in hand with Notre Dame’s long-time “Cheering Her Name” brand. Under this umbrella, Notre Dame Magazine has shared the stories of influential female alumni, and women have gathered on campus for a reception each Spring to celebrate the latest graduating class.

Recommended
The Importance of Volleyball Training Tools in Practice
Sponsored
The Importance of Volleyball Training Tools in Practice
Cincinnati Bearcats Logo
Leadership
University of Cincinnati Athletics Department Announces Advisory Council of Former Letterwinners
The University Of Texas At San Antonio
Leadership
UTSA Debuts 'First Generation' Uniform Patches in 2025-26
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: Girls-Only Hockey Club Encourages Female Participation On The Ice
Related Stories
Photo by Mpho Mojapelo, Unsplash
Leadership
Company Founders, HS Football Players Weigh In on Sleep's Effect on Performance
Cincinnati Bearcats Logo
Leadership
University of Cincinnati Athletics Department Announces Advisory Council of Former Letterwinners
The University Of Texas At San Antonio
Leadership
UTSA Debuts 'First Generation' Uniform Patches in 2025-26
Testing Finds No Detectable PFAS in FieldTurf—Outperforming Even Grass
Sponsored Content
Testing Finds No Detectable PFAS in FieldTurf—Outperforming Even Grass
More in Leadership
Leadership
Company Founders, HS Football Players Weigh In on Sleep's Effect on Performance
Student-athletes need eight to 10 hours of sleep each night, but almost 80% of current student-athletes are falling short of that metric.
Photo by Mpho Mojapelo, Unsplash
Sponsored
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Turf Tank
Discover how robotic line marking can take pressure off your crew, free up your schedule, and help you get the most out of every hour on the field
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Leadership
University of Cincinnati Athletics Department Announces Advisory Council of Former Letterwinners
The goal is to increase student-athlete alumni engagement with the current administration, current student-athletes and fellow alums.
Cincinnati Bearcats Logo
Leadership
UTSA Debuts 'First Generation' Uniform Patches in 2025-26
Beginning with the 2025-26 season, UTSA student-athletes who are first generation college students will wear special patches on...
The University Of Texas At San Antonio
Leadership
Game Changers: Girls-Only Hockey Club Encourages Female Participation On The Ice
Rink Rebels is a recreational and competitive hockey club specifically for female athletes that Doug Grandy founded after seeing the disparity in playing opportunities offered to young women compared to young male hockey players.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: Malala Yousafzai's Non-Profit Seeks Equitable Sports Opportunities for Women
Recess will focus both on professional sports opportunities for women and youth sports programs for girls around the world.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: Lindsey Harding Named Second Female Head Coach in Summer League History
One year after making history as the Los Angeles Lakers' first-ever female assistant coach, Lindsey Harding has raised the bar for female coaching representation.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Record Setting 43% of Euro 2025 Teams Coached by Women
This year’s competition marks a significant step forward for women’s coaching representation in the sport, as seven of the 16 total teams are coached by women.
Photo by Emilio Garcia, Unsplash
Leadership
Game Changers: HBCU Hires First Female Assistant Football Coach
Ashley Cornwell is the tight ends and assistant special teams coach for the Marauders, and before coming on as the first female coach at the university...
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Game Changers: The 'Women in College Coaching Report Card' Finds Positive Trend in Career Landscape
The 13th edition of the report, published last week, examines the distribution of female coaching staff in seven NCAA D-I conferences.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: Rockies' High-A Affiliate Team Adds First Female to Coaching Staff
Allison Krajewski is the first-ever woman on the coaching staff of the Spokane Indians, a High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies MLB team.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Game Changers: LHSCA Hires First Female Director in 'Historic' Step Forward for the Organization
The Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) hired Jessica Barber as the organization’s new director, making her the first woman to hold that position.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Baker: House Settlement 'Comes With Choices, Instead of Bankruptcy' for NCAA
During a keynote address to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention Tuesday in Orlando, NCAA president Charlie Baker said the $2.8 billion House settlement approval only days earlier creates "a far better future" for the organization, one that "comes with choices, instead of bankruptcy."
Ncaa Logo svg
Page 1 of 83
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025