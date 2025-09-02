Premium Partners

Florida Receives $150K of Donated EKG Devices for Monitoring Student-Athlete Heart Conditions

Audrey Lee
Sep 2, 2025
The cardiac diagnostic company Cardiac Insight Inc. announced it would donate $150,000 worth of electrocardiogram devices in Florida to reduce student-athletes’ risk of hidden heart conditions.

According to Florida Politics, Cardiac Insight’s donation coincides with the state’s Second Chance Act, which requires high school student-athletes to receive at least one electrocardiogram (EKG) before they are cleared to compete in the 2026-27 sports season.

“The Second Chance Act is about saving lives, and we are proud to support its rollout here in Florida,” said Roy Kim, president and chief growth officer of Cardiac Insight. “Cardiac Insight stands with pediatricians and families across the state to help ensure no young athlete is lost to hidden heart conditions that could have been detected. We are honored to play a part in this life-saving effort.”

Cardiac Insight has donated devices to Who We Play For (WWPF), a youth sports nonprofit, for years. The new plan will spread the toolkits, training and resources to youth athletes beyond private clubs and ensure that high school athletes and their families experience fewer tragedies.

The implementation of the Second Chance Act makes Florida a leader in healthcare for student-athletes. Cardiac arrest remains one of the top causes of death for student-athletes, and preventative scans can play a big part in keeping everyone safe. Student-athletes will be able to access Cardiac Insights EKGs through Florida’s chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. 

“We believe no Florida family should lose a child to a detectable heart condition,” WWPF executive director Evan Ernst said. “Through this partnership with Cardiac Insight, we are ensuring students across our state have access to the most accurate screenings, giving peace of mind to families and protecting young lives.”

