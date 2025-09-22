The University of Maryland Women Athletes Leadership Program is an initiative created in partnership with Under Armour and Luminary that aims to guide female student-athletes as they transition from competitive sport to professional careers off the field.

According to UM Terps, the UMD Women Athletes Leadership Program will be a one-year program and include professional development, career mentoring and talent investment.

“At Maryland, we are committed to preparing our women student-athletes not only for competition, but also for the next chapters of their lives," Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at Maryland said. "This revolutionary partnership with Under Armour and Luminary will give them access to mentorship, professional development, and a network of leaders who can guide their transition from the field to their careers. We are proud to support a program that invests in their futures and showcases the power of women’s leadership.”

Interested student-athletes applied for the program in August, and the program was kicked off on Sept. 17, through a virtual event. The 2025 cohort includes student-athletes from gymnastics, track and field, lacrosse, basketball, tennis and others. In October, cohorts and mentor groups will be created with an in-person event in Baltimore. Throughout the winter, the female student-athletes will participate in a series of virtual masterclasses and development workshops on the Luminary professional education platform. The program concludes in May, with a special closing ceremony.

“The majority of collegiate athletes, in particular, women, will eventually transition out of sports,” Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary and a University of Maryland alumna, said. “So, supporting women on campus and as they transition into whatever comes next, whether it's in athletics or not, is really important to ensure they have a successful post-athletic or college-athletic career. I think having it start on campus at Maryland shows not just the commitment, but the support that Maryland Athletics provides to their athletes. I’m pumped this is happening at the place that molded me and that meant so much to me. It’s like coming home and I’m excited to better prepare female student-athletes for life.”