Premium Partners

Game Changers: New UMD Program Will Promote Female Student-Athletes' Post-Collegiate Careers

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
Sep 22, 2025
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)

The University of Maryland Women Athletes Leadership Program is an initiative created in partnership with Under Armour and Luminary that aims to guide female student-athletes as they transition from competitive sport to professional careers off the field.

According to UM Terps, the UMD Women Athletes Leadership Program will be a one-year program and include professional development, career mentoring and talent investment.

“At Maryland, we are committed to preparing our women student-athletes not only for competition, but also for the next chapters of their lives," Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at Maryland said. "This revolutionary partnership with Under Armour and Luminary will give them access to mentorship, professional development, and a network of leaders who can guide their transition from the field to their careers. We are proud to support a program that invests in their futures and showcases the power of women’s leadership.”

Interested student-athletes applied for the program in August, and the program was kicked off on Sept. 17, through a virtual event. The 2025 cohort includes student-athletes from gymnastics, track and field, lacrosse, basketball, tennis and others. In October, cohorts and mentor groups will be created with an in-person event in Baltimore. Throughout the winter, the female student-athletes will participate in a series of virtual masterclasses and development workshops on the Luminary professional education platform. The program concludes in May, with a special closing ceremony.

“The majority of collegiate athletes, in particular, women, will eventually transition out of sports,” Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary and a University of Maryland alumna, said. “So, supporting women on campus and as they transition into whatever comes next, whether it's in athletics or not, is really important to ensure they have a successful post-athletic or college-athletic career. I think having it start on campus at Maryland shows not just the commitment, but the support that Maryland Athletics provides to their athletes. I’m pumped this is happening at the place that molded me and that meant so much to me. It’s like coming home and I’m excited to better prepare female student-athletes for life.”

 

Read Next
Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Logos Fighting Highlanders Rgb
Leadership
AD at High School That Has Lost 24 Straight Football Games Asks Future Opponents for Mercy
September 25, 2025
Recommended
Backstroke Start Devices: The Standard for Safer, Faster Swimming
Sponsored
Backstroke Start Devices: The Standard for Safer, Faster Swimming
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Game Changers: USTA's Megan Rose Shares Takeaways from 'Women in Coaching' Summit
Logo Vertical Stacked Black Text
Leadership
Miami University Student-Athlete Uses NIL Deal to Highlight Athletes with Disabilities
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Game Changers: Temple University Study Reveals How Sport Builds Girls' Leadership Skills
Related Stories
Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Logos Fighting Highlanders Rgb
Leadership
AD at High School That Has Lost 24 Straight Football Games Asks Future Opponents for Mercy
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Game Changers: USTA's Megan Rose Shares Takeaways from 'Women in Coaching' Summit
Logo Vertical Stacked Black Text
Leadership
Miami University Student-Athlete Uses NIL Deal to Highlight Athletes with Disabilities
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Sponsored Content
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
More in Leadership
Leadership
AD at High School That Has Lost 24 Straight Football Games Asks Future Opponents for Mercy
Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh has lost 24 straight football games and been outscored 277-32 through five games this season, prompting athletic director Tony Cherico to email the ADs of Baldwin’s final five opponents.
Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Logos Fighting Highlanders Rgb
Sponsored
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Musco Sports Lighting
Learn top tips on planning your lighting project from the leaders in sports lighting, Musco.
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Leadership
Game Changers: USTA's Megan Rose Shares Takeaways from 'Women in Coaching' Summit
Megan Rose recently answered questions for Athletic Business related to gender equality in the coaching profession and her biggest takeaways from the summit.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Miami University Student-Athlete Uses NIL Deal to Highlight Athletes with Disabilities
DexCom, a biosensing company with products used primarily by diabetics, announced earlier this year the return of Dexcom U, an NIL program for college student-athletes with Type 1 Diabetes.
Logo Vertical Stacked Black Text
Leadership
Game Changers: Temple University Study Reveals How Sport Builds Girls' Leadership Skills
At Temple University, professors Elizabeth Taylor and Gareth Jones recently completed a study on how sports participation impacts high school girls’ leadership skills.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2
Leadership
Fitness Industry Advocate and HFA Co-Founder Rick Caro Has Died
The Health & Fitness Association Sunday announced the passing of HFA co-founder and AB Show presenter Rick Caro, who died Aug. 30, after...
Caro 1
Leadership
Florida Receives $150K of Donated EKG Devices for Monitoring Student-Athlete Heart Conditions
The cardiac diagnostic company Cardiac Insight Inc. announced it would donate $150,000 worth of electrocardiogram devices in Florida to reduce student-athletes’ risk of hidden heart conditions.
Photo by Joshua Chehov, Unsplash
Leadership
Christine Brown & Partners Law Firm Focused on Helping Athletes, Coaches Navigate Conflict, Crisis
The rapidly evolving landscape of collegiate athletics and sports in general may soon be littered with litigation.
Christine Brown 444
Leadership
Deion Sanders Implements Strict Classroom Dress Code for Colorado Football Players
As the University of Colorado football program approaches the 2025 season, which opens Friday night against Georgia Tech, head coach Deion Sanders has a message for the Buffaloes: dress appropriately in class or else.
Colorado Buffaloes Logo svg
Leadership
Game Changers: WTA First Governing Body to Provide 12-Month Maternity Leave, Egg Freezing and IVF
The Women's Tennis Association made the landmark decision to include egg freezing and IVF as a part of its overall fertility and maternity initiative.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: WISHING Introduces High School Girls to Sports Industry Careers
One of the most impactful ways to uplift the women breaking barriers in the athletics, fitness and recreation industries is to inspire the next generation to follow in these game changers’ footsteps.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: MLB's First-Ever Female Umpire Makes Her Debut
Pawol took her position on the field, signaling a big moment for women’s representation not only in baseball, but for all women working as referees and game officials.
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Leadership
Game Changers: Notre Dame Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Sports with 'Cheer Her Name' Initiative
The Fighting Irish have launched the “Cheer Her Name” initiative that will include campus events to spotlight the history of women’s sports on campus
Ab25 Gamechangers Logos V2 (1)
Page 1 of 84
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide