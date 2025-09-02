Premium Partners

Fitness Industry Advocate and HFA Co-Founder Rick Caro Has Died

Sep 2, 2025
Caro 1
Health & Fitness Association

The Health & Fitness Association Sunday announced the passing of HFA co-founder and AB Show presenter Rick Caro, who died Aug. 30, after spending the day at the United States Open Tennis Championship enjoying a game he loved.

"Rick’s influence on the health and fitness industry cannot be overstated," HFA wrote in a statement. "As president of Management Vision and a consultant to more than 1,700 clubs, suppliers and organizations, Rick helped define the credibility and professionalism of our industry. He was instrumental in the founding of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), now the Health & Fitness Association, and served as its second president."

Caro is credited with putting the fitness industry on the radar of Wall Street, familiarizing the financial market with how the industry works, which made it easier for club operators to get financing and led to greater investment in the industry. 

"Every facet of the fitness industry benefited from Rick’s wisdom and tireless work," said Peter Brown, publisher at Athletic Business Media. "Beyond health club owners, countless professionals in college and public recreation also strengthened their financial operations thanks to his guidance. His legacy as a mentor and generosity will be greatly missed."

He was also the author of The Guide to Successful Power Facility Management and conducted some of the most comprehensive studies of club business performance. 

"He was also a mentor to countless owners, operators and executives who continue to carry forward his vision today," HFA wrote. "His passion for data-driven insights and his tireless advocacy for professional standards elevated our industry to new heights."

In March 2025, Caro was inducted into the inaugural class of the Health & Fitness Hall of Fame

“Rick was not only a visionary leader but also a dear friend and mentor to me,” said Liz Clark, president and CEO of the Health & Fitness Association. “From the moment I became CEO, Rick was there with encouragement, wisdom, and steady guidance. I am deeply grateful for the time, care, and perspective he shared with me. His generosity of spirit and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed left an indelible mark on my life and on the lives of so many in our industry. We will miss him dearly, but his legacy will live on in the institutions he built and the leaders he inspired.”

The Health & Fitness Association will honor Caro's contributions in the days ahead and will share details as plans for a memorial service or celebration of his life become available.

"Our thoughts are with Rick’s beloved wife Sue, his family, and the many friends and colleagues who were fortunate to know him," HFA wrote. "The industry has lost one of its greatest champions, but his lifelong dedication to strengthening our field ensures his legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come."

