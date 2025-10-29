Premium Partners

Football Players Accused of Antisemitic Hazing Return to Field After Just One Holocaust Education Session

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Oct 29, 2025
Smithfield

High school officials in Smithfield, R.I., are facing scrutiny over discipline applied to football players involved in the alleged hazing of a Jewish student in September, with suspensions of the players ending in time for the state playoffs.

As reported by NBC affiliate WJAR in Providence, once the incident was first reported to Smithfield administrators, the five student-athletes were set to miss the remainder of the season. The alleged hazing involved entrapping a student in a rest room and spraying Lysol at the individual, who is Jewish.

Nazi Germany used sealed rooms, often purported to be shower facilities, to expose millions of Jews to fatal amounts of toxic gas starting in 1939 and throughout World War II.

Wendy Joering, executive director of the Sandra Borstein Holocaust Education Center, told WJAR that the five suspended Smithfield High School football athletes were supposed attend a Holocaust education program lasting the entire the year, but Smithfield leaders allowed the players to return to the field after just one session.

When asked multiple times to answer questions about why the players were reinstated, Smithfield superintendent Dawn Bartz responded with a one-sentence statement: "The disciplinary process has concluded and we will not be discussing details involving students."

"It basically says acts of antisemitism are perfectly okay in Smithfield, and that's not something any school district or any person should tolerate," said Adam Greenman, president of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, told WJAR.

“From our understanding, five members of the football team, locked the Jewish freshman student in the bathroom, and sprayed Lysol into the bathroom and yelled antisemitic epithets at the student,” Greenman said, as reported by Brobible.

Joering told WJAR that she met with Bartz, Smithfield athletic director Glenn Castiglia, and Smithfield High School principal Kristin Ward on Oct. 16, presenting the district with a year-long education plan.

"After the meeting, Joering felt that Bartz and her team were very enthusiastic to begin promptly and emphasized that a culture change of the entire school was needed," reported WJAR's Erin Coogan.

On Oct. 21, Joering visited the school with the daughter of a Holocaust survivor who shared stories of surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp and being a victim of Dr. Josef Mengele, Coogan reported. After the meeting, Joering gave the five suspended student-athletes a copy of the book "Maus" and a worksheet pertaining to the book. The next day, Joering learned that the players had been reinstated, even though the program was supposed to last a year.

Community members voiced their concerns over the handling of the situation with WJAR throughout last week, Coogan reported.

"The timing of the suspension reversal is curious. Smithfield will be gearing up for the high school football playoffs in early November, though it’s not immediately clear the impact those players will have moving forward," wrote Brobible's Jacob Elsey on Monday, adding that Smithfield currently holds a 5-2 record. "Smithfield won a state championship in 2022. It came a game away from a second title game appearance in three seasons last year. The program will now look to make another playoff run with the re-addition of the five seniors."

Read Next
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
October 31, 2025
Recommended
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Sponsored
Cleaner Water, Smarter Systems, Zero Disruption
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Budgeting
Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: San Diego State, North Texas, Tarleton State Land Multimillion-Dollar Donations
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
Related Stories
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Budgeting
Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: San Diego State, North Texas, Tarleton State Land Multimillion-Dollar Donations
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Sponsored Content
Shaping the Spectator Experience
More in Operations
Operations
Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team
A Mesa, Ariz.-area school district has reversed course and will allow an 8th-grader to play on the boys’ basketball team after initially banning him from tryouts due to the gender listed on his original birth certificate.
Kylie Osullivan Bfa Blvcbti8 Unsplash
Sponsored
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Hussey Seating Company
In this session, Hussey Seating pulls back the curtain on how stadium and arena seating can transform the way fans, athletes, and communities experience live events—and how we’re evolving to meet the future of spectator expectations.
Shaping the Spectator Experience
Budgeting
Report: Wisconsin's Struggling Football Team Could Cost State $280M
Economics researchers at the the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy say the Badger football team's...
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: San Diego State, North Texas, Tarleton State Land Multimillion-Dollar Donations
Chase Fisher, a 2010 graduate of San Diego State University and founder of Blenders Eyewear, has pledged a $5 million gift to the Aztec men’s basketball program.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Governing Bodies
NCAA Implements Player Availability Reporting for Men's, Women's D-I Basketball
At the direction of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Committees, the national office will implement player availability reports for...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Legal
City of Pasadena, Rose Bowl Sue UCLA Over Stadium Lease Terms
UCLA has found itself embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of Pasadena, Calif., and the Rose Bowl Operating Company after the Bruins attempted to break their lease with the Rose Bowl Stadium and move football games to nearby SoFi Stadium.
Tingey Injury Law Firm 6sl88x150 Xs Unsplash (1)
Governing Bodies
County Officials Ban Youth Sports Teams From Printing Bible Verses on Jerseys
The Prince George County Board of Supervisors this week voted on a new youth sports uniform policy after a youth soccer team came under fire for displaying Bible verses on the backs of their jerseys.
Alliance Football Club H Xj4 O3 S73g E Unsplash
Governing Bodies
Congressman Proposes Bill to Cap College Coaches' Salaries
U.S. Representative Michael Baumgarten (R-Wash.) has introduced an amendment to the Higher Education Act of 1965 that would cap the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Governing Bodies
UIL Passes Amendment Banning Foreign Exchange Students From High School Varsity Athletics
UIL passed an amendment to ban foreign exchange students from competing in high school varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-27 school year.
Uil Logo Thumbnail
Safety & Security
How IoT Sensors Can Improve Campus Rec Center Safety and Security
Campus recreation centers are hubs of activity where thousands of students, faculty and community members gather daily to exercise, socialize, study and unwind.
Mc Master 12
Governing Bodies
NFHS CEO: High School Sports Must Remain Different, Keep Education as Guiding Principle
NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff says that transferring schools solely for athletic purposes should not be a part of high school sports as this establishes...
Nfhs
Marketing
Western Michigan Offers All-You-Can-Eat Packages at Basketball Games
Western Michigan Athletics announced this week that fans can get an All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) ticket option that includes unlimited visits to...
Spirit Mark Gold Outline
Governing Bodies
Amid Blowback and Scandal, NCAA Delays Implementation of New Gambling Rules
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school...
1042px Ncaa Logo svg
Page 1 of 1410
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025