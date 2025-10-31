Arizona School Reverses Decision, Allows 8th-Grader to Join Boys' Basketball Team

A Mesa, Ariz.-area school district has reversed course and will allow an 8th-grader to play on the boys’ basketball team after initially banning him from tryouts due to the gender listed on his original birth certificate.

As reported by CNN, the Queen Creek Unified School District (QCUSD) confirmed that 14-year-old Laker Jackson is now eligible to play for Eastmark High School’s boys’ junior high basketball team. The decision comes two weeks after Laker was removed from tryouts because his birth certificate identified him as female.

The Jackson family provided the school with a doctor’s note verifying he is biologically male and a corrected birth certificate issued by the state. Despite this, district officials initially said he could only play on girls’ or coed teams unless chromosomal testing confirmed his gender.

Becky Jackson, Laker's mother, told reporters earlier this month that her son was unfairly categorized and used as an example in a broader policy debate.

QCUSD later issued a statement saying the district worked with the family to create “reasonable accommodations” that comply with state and federal regulations while protecting student privacy. The district said Laker was allowed to try out and join the team, but that other accommodations would remain in place until “appropriate testing” is completed. That testing will be provided at no cost to the family.

Laker played his first game Monday, CNN reported.

Becky Jackson said she is “happy” her son can now play on the boys’ team but expressed concern that mandatory chromosomal testing could set an “unnecessary precedent” for other students.