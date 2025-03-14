Premium Partners

Fundraising Friday: $50M Gift Secures 15-Year Naming Rights to Field at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Mar 14, 2025
Ab24 Fundraising Friday

Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's weekly digest of recent developments in development.

Penn State University's Board of Trustees voted 22-8 Monday to accept a $50 million gift from West Shore Home and its CEO B.J. Werzyn, a 1999 Penn State graduate, to name the playing field at Beaver Stadium. Beginning this year and covering 15 years total, the name will be West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. As reported by StateCollege.com, the donation will be the second-largest cash gift in Penn State history, and is set to contribute significantly to the $700 million revitalization project of Beaver Stadium. With the gift, Penn State has achieved 97.5% of the $134 million philanthropic goal for the project set last May.

Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday a $1.5 million matching gift from Mark H. Carter to support Commodore men’s basketball NIL initiatives. Carter will match all gifts and pledges up to $1.5 million in support of the men's basketball NIL efforts of Anchor Impact, the official collective of Vanderbilt Athletics.

Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has announced a $2.1 million lead gift from the Lavern T. and Audrey Busse Foundation, including a $1.5 million matching challenge, to support the construction of the Busse Football Center, a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve Mount Mercy’s new football program. As reported by Corridor Business Journal, the Busse Football Center will feature essential amenities, including locker rooms, a weight room, team meeting spaces, coaches’ offices and a training room, with naming opportunities available.

Total amount of these gifts:

$53,600,000

Running total for 2025:

$264,823,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339


Read Next
St Bona Bonnies Logo
Fundraising
Alumni, Sponsors and Fans Raise $12K in an Hour to Fund St. Bonoventure Student NIT Tickets
March 19, 2025
Recommended
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Sponsored
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $100M Gift to Olympic Foundation Will Benefit Former Olympians
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: De Moines Pro Soccer Stadium Receives $5M Boost
Syracuse Orange Logo 2006
Fundraising
Syracuse Launches $50M Campaign With Goal of Winning Championships
Related Stories
St Bona Bonnies Logo
Fundraising
Alumni, Sponsors and Fans Raise $12K in an Hour to Fund St. Bonoventure Student NIT Tickets
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $100M Gift to Olympic Foundation Will Benefit Former Olympians
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: De Moines Pro Soccer Stadium Receives $5M Boost
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
Sponsored Content
Step Up Your Starts with S.R.Smith® Velocity Starting Blocks
More in Fundraising
Fundraising
Alumni, Sponsors and Fans Raise $12K in an Hour to Fund St. Bonoventure Student NIT Tickets
Over $12,000 was raised in less than one hour Monday morning to ensure that every St. Bonaventure University student who would like to attend Tuesday's NIT game against Kent State is able to do so.
St Bona Bonnies Logo
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
PW Athletic
PW Athletic is at the forefront of sports court solutions for schools and municipalities. Their latest project in Mission Valley, San Diego brings the community together for the love of sport.
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $100M Gift to Olympic Foundation Will Benefit Former Olympians
Ross Stevens, founder and chief executive officer of Stone Ridge Asset Management, pledged $100 million to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation to provide financial security to Team USA athletes after they retire from Olympic competition.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: De Moines Pro Soccer Stadium Receives $5M Boost
The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation says it received a $5 million Destination Iowa grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to help fund a downtown professional soccer stadium in Des Moines.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Syracuse Launches $50M Campaign With Goal of Winning Championships
Syracuse University Athletics announced Thursday the launch of Champion ’CUSE: The Campaign for Syracuse Athletics — a sweeping $50 million fundraising campaign aimed at fostering on- and off-field success across all its 20 NCAA Division 1 programs.
Syracuse Orange Logo 2006
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $5M Donation Endows NC State Athletic Director Position
Mere days since announcing a naming rights availability for its athletic director position, North Carolina State has renamed the title after securing a $5 million gift from former Wolfpack Club board president Brian McMurray and his wife Konni.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
In Email, Oklahoma AD Asks Fans for 'Help' With Revenue Sharing
University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione sent an email to OU fans Tuesday expanding upon the Sooners' revenue-sharing plan and calling for their "unwavering support."
Oklahoma Sooners 2018 Pres A
Fundraising
Nebraska Athletic Department Hosts 'Go Big Read' to Promote Student Literacy
The event promoting literacy is a partnership between the Nebraska athletic department and Linked2Literacy. Reading-based events throughout Lincoln will be taking place all week, and the Cornhuskers will make special appearances at various events.
Channels4 Profile
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Central Florida, St. Martin's Each Score $1.5M Gifts
Wharton-Smith, Inc., one of Central Florida’s largest general contractor and construction management firms, has pledged $1.5 million in support of the Hagle Football Gateway project at the University of Central Florida.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Butler Marks Women in Sports Day With Largest-Ever Commitment to Athletics
Butler Athletics received the largest documented estate commitment in school history Wednesday — National Girls & Women in Sports Day.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday (1)
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Maryland Men's Basketball Lands $10M Donation
The University of Maryland athletic department and Terrapin Club have received a $10 million philanthropic commitment in support of Maryland men's basketball, athletic director Damon Evans announced Tuesday.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Multimillion-Dollar Gifts Target UC Irvine Baseball, PSU Football, NKU Tennis Facilities
University of California, Irvine Athletics has received a gift of $5 million — the largest in the athletic department's history — to further bolster its baseball program.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Canadian Parks and Rec 'Ice Bowl' Raises Money for Food Bank
Competitors raised $500 and donated more than 40 pounds of food to the Dawson City Food Bank. It is a kind act on its own, but even more so considering the freezing temperatures of -46 C.
267788595 217466413873123 6052991374238341713 N
Page 1 of 37
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025