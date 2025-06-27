Premium Partners

Fundraising Friday: Family Donates $6M to Michigan Football Program

Jun 27, 2025
Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's weekly digest of recent developments in development.

The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million gift from Matthew and Nicole Lester in support of capital costs associated with the newly renovated and expanded football locker room in Schembechler Hall. Ten percent of the gift will be designated specifically to ongoing maintenance requirements and long-term infrastructure needs. The Lesters wish to recognize the 2023 national champion football team by naming the new lounge area The Team 144 Players Lounge established by the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family. They will also officially name the barbershop Mike's Barbershop, after two-time team captain and 2023 All-American defensive back Mike Sainristil.

