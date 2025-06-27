Fundraising Friday: Family Donates $6M to Michigan Football Program

The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million gift from Matthew and Nicole Lester in support of capital costs associated with the newly renovated and expanded football locker room in Schembechler Hall. Ten percent of the gift will be designated specifically to ongoing maintenance requirements and long-term infrastructure needs. The Lesters wish to recognize the 2023 national champion football team by naming the new lounge area The Team 144 Players Lounge established by the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family. They will also officially name the barbershop Mike's Barbershop, after two-time team captain and 2023 All-American defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's weekly digest of recent developments in development.

The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million gift from Matthew and Nicole Lester in support of capital costs associated with the newly renovated and expanded football locker room in Schembechler Hall. Ten percent of the gift will be designated specifically to ongoing maintenance requirements and long-term infrastructure needs. The Lesters wish to recognize the 2023 national champion football team by naming the new lounge area The Team 144 Players Lounge established by the Matthew and Nicole Lester Family. They will also officially name the barbershop Mike's Barbershop, after two-time team captain and 2023 All-American defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Bowling Green State University became the first member of the Mid-American Conference to endow a head football coaching position, the school announced Thursday. Alum Mike Wilcox, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Toledo, Ohio-based Wilcox Financial/Wilcox Sports Management, and wife Jan generously donated $2 million to establish the endowment, which will support the football program in perpetuity and support a facility project. Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL All-Pro Eddie Georgie, announced as the university's new head coach March 9, will be the inaugural Mike and Jan Wilcox Head Football Coach at BGSU.

The University of Puget Sound has received a $1.05 million gift from 1974 graduate, four-year rower, national medalist, and future collegiate and international coach Richard N. Laurance to establish the Puget Sound Endowed Fund for the crew program at the school, located in Tacoma, Wash. According to the university's announcement Tuesday, the endowment will provide unrestricted support for the Loggers, helping sustain the school’s 60-plus-year tradition of competitive rowing.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Athletics announced June 20 that alum Dwight Sandlin and wife Sandy have committed $1 million in support of the Bartow Arena renovation project. The $14.6 million renovation of Bartow Arena, which serves as home to Blazers men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball, is intended to feature four main components: an entrance lobby expansion, addition of a club-level lounge and club-level seating for enhanced viewing experience, replacement of some lower-bowl seating with new seating to elevate the fan experience, and concourse improvements including lighting and updated restrooms.

Total amount of these gifts:

$10,050,000

Running total for 2025:

$390,808,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339



