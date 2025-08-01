Fundraising Friday: Puget Sound Rowing Programs Pull Seven-Figure Gift

Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's Weekly Digest of Recent Developments in Development.

The men’s and women’s rowing programs at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., have received a significant financial contribution from 1974 graduate Richard Laurance — $1.05 million as an unrestricted gift to help sustain the Loggers' 60-plus-year tradition of competitive crew, The Dispatch of South Pierce County reported Tuesday.

A $2 million gift from the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation has propelled Kids, Incorporated’s Rockrose Sports Park campaign by unlocking a $1.5 million challenge grant from the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and bringing the project closer to breaking ground. According to the Amarillo Globe-News, the gift, announced Monday, will support the park’s multipurpose venue, which will bear the Engler Foundation’s name. The complex at large will span 36 acres and include sports turf fields for soccer, football, baseball and softball. Plans also call for concessions, restrooms, shade structures and more than 1,600 parking spaces. It is expected to transform Amarillo into a destination for regional sports competitions.

Murray State University Athletics has received a generous investment of $300,000 from The Murray Bank, according to a Monday announcement on the department's website. The largest single gift to the university by The Murray Bank will help the athletic department invest in key capital projects to enhance the footprint around Johnny Reagan Field, home to Racers baseball, and aid in supporting other strategic initiatives as part of the department's shared vision for excellence.

Utah State University head men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun and his family have pledged matching funds up to $150,000 to the Wayne Estes Fund, according to Thursday's announcement on the Aggies' website. Originally established to provide operational support for men's basketball, the Wayne Estes Fund was recently restructured and will now support Utah State's athlete recruitment and retention efforts following the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement.

Total amount of these gifts:

$5,000,000

Running total for 2025:

$476,058,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339