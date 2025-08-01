Premium Partners

Fundraising Friday: Puget Sound Rowing Programs Pull Seven-Figure Gift

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Aug 1, 2025
Ab24 Fundraising Friday

Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's Weekly Digest of Recent Developments in Development.

The men’s and women’s rowing programs at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., have received a significant financial contribution from 1974 graduate Richard Laurance — $1.05 million as an unrestricted gift to help sustain the Loggers' 60-plus-year tradition of competitive crew, The Dispatch of South Pierce County reported Tuesday.

A $2 million gift from the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation has propelled Kids, Incorporated’s Rockrose Sports Park campaign by unlocking a $1.5 million challenge grant from the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and bringing the project closer to breaking ground. According to the Amarillo Globe-News, the gift, announced Monday, will support the park’s multipurpose venue, which will bear the Engler Foundation’s name. The complex at large will span 36 acres and include sports turf fields for soccer, football, baseball and softball. Plans also call for concessions, restrooms, shade structures and more than 1,600 parking spaces. It is expected to transform Amarillo into a destination for regional sports competitions.

Murray State University Athletics has received a generous investment of $300,000 from The Murray Bank, according to a Monday announcement on the department's website. The largest single gift to the university by The Murray Bank will help the athletic department invest in key capital projects to enhance the footprint around Johnny Reagan Field, home to Racers baseball, and aid in supporting other strategic initiatives as part of the department's shared vision for excellence.

Utah State University head men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun and his family have pledged matching funds up to $150,000 to the Wayne Estes Fund, according to Thursday's announcement on the Aggies' website. Originally established to provide operational support for men's basketball, the Wayne Estes Fund was recently restructured and will now support Utah State's athlete recruitment and retention efforts following the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement.

Total amount of these gifts:

$5,000,000

Running total for 2025:

$476,058,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339

 

Recommended
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Sponsored
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: New Haven, Fresno State Secure Seven-Figure Gifts
Chris Chondrogiannis O N R L Kii U Unsplash
Fundraising
Pickleball Lines Threaten USTA Grant Funding for Tennis Court Project
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Donors Take $26M Plunge for Cal Men's Aquatics
Related Stories
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $23M Estate Gift to Fund Wilmington College Athletic Center, Indoor Track
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: New Haven, Fresno State Secure Seven-Figure Gifts
Chris Chondrogiannis O N R L Kii U Unsplash
Fundraising
Pickleball Lines Threaten USTA Grant Funding for Tennis Court Project
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Sponsored Content
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
More in Fundraising
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $23M Estate Gift to Fund Wilmington College Athletic Center, Indoor Track
Wilmington College in Ohio has announced the largest gift in its 155-year history — $23 million from the estate of former women's basketball coach and accounting professor Jerry Scheve.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Sponsored
Decarbonizing Aquatics: Balancing Sustainability Goals with Aquatics Facility Needs
Counsilman-Hunsaker
Electrification is coming — but is electric pool heating a fit for your facility? Learn how aquatics designers are balancing sustainability goals with real-world performance demands.
Decarbonizing Aquatics: Balancing Sustainability Goals with Aquatics Facility Needs
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: New Haven, Fresno State Secure Seven-Figure Gifts
The University of New Haven announced Monday a transformational $5 million gift from alum and longtime benefactor Jeffery Hazell, marking the single-largest individual contribution to Chargers athletics.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Pickleball Lines Threaten USTA Grant Funding for Tennis Court Project
Officials in Hamden, Conn., are in negotiations with the United States Tennis Association over grant money that could help fund the overhaul of worn-out courts in the community.
Chris Chondrogiannis O N R L Kii U Unsplash
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Donors Take $26M Plunge for Cal Men's Aquatics
The University of California announced July 1 that men’s water polo and men’s swimming and diving have become the fourth and fifth Golden Bears sports to become fully endowed thanks to a $26 million gift from alumni and longtime Cal supporters Ned and Carol Spieker.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Family Donates $6M to Michigan Football Program
The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million gift from Matthew and Nicole Lester in support of capital costs associated with the newly renovated and expanded football locker room in Schembechler Hall.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Virginia Announces Another Seven-Figure Donation
Tim Smith, a 1990 University of Virginia graduate, and his wife Jennifer have pledged $5.5 million to UVA, including $4 million for athletics.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Cal Poly Rejects Millions Raised to Save Swimming and Diving Program
Desptie Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong lowering the fundraising goal for saving the university's swimming and diving program from $25 million to $20 million less than two months ago, only about $10 million was ultimately raised.
Cal Poly Mustangs Logo svg
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Cavaliers Legend Frank Quayle Gives $5M to Virginia
The University of Virginia and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced June 6 that it had secured a $5 million commitment to Virginia Athletics from the family of "record-breaking running back, lacrosse player, longtime radio analyst, mentor, philanthropist and community pillar" Frank J. Quayle III.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Florida High School Dissolves Athletics Booster Association, Creates Internal Booster Entity
A Florida high school this week announced that it will dissolve its external booster association in favor of creating an internal entity to handle athletics fundraising.
Windermere High School Logo
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $3.5M Grant Pushes Field House Project Closer to Finish Line
A $3.5 million grant has been awarded to build a field house for the Washington (Iowa) Community School District. Combined with an anonymous donor's $4 million gift earlier this year and other donations, the project’s fundraising total has reached nearly $7.65 million.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Sport Administration Professor David Kelley Discusses Effective Fundraising in Today’s Complicated Athletics Space
Kelley taught himself how to write grants and solicit sponsorships from banks, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses to help supplement threadbare extracurricular budgets.
Unnamed
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Stonehill College Secures $15M Gift Toward Arena
Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., announced Wednesday a landmark $15 million donation from alum Tom Bogan and his wife Kathleen, kickstarting a fundraising campaign to support the construction of a new ice hockey and basketball arena.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Page 1 of 40
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025