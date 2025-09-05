Fundraising Friday: Seven-Figure Gifts Secured at Union College, Hawaii, Illinois

Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's weekly digest of recent developments in development.

The relocation of the hockey teams at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., to a new rink at the M&T Bank Center, which opened in Schenectady in August, has presented an opportunity to reimagine the Achilles Center, which was built in 1975 to house Union's Division I hockey programs. A $1 million gift from Union College alums Andy and Sana Brooks will support the reconfiguration of Messa Rink into a new 27,000-square-foot indoor turf facility. To be named Brooks Field at Achilles Center, it is set to be completed by Jan. 1. According to the college's announcement Thursday, Brooks Field at Achilles Center will benefit numerous Union varsity teams, the entire Union community and the greater Schenectady area.

University of Hawaii Board of Regents chair Gabriel Lee has committed a $1 million matching gift to the school’s athletic department. The university's Wednesday announcement stated the contribution from Lee, a UH alum, will support a combination of student-athlete development initiatives and programmatic investments aimed at enhancing competitiveness and wellbeing across all UH Mānoa sports.

University of Illinois alums John and Bonnie Dauer have earmarked $1 million of a $3 million gift to the university for Intercollegiate athletics. According to the athletic department's Aug. 29 announcement, the portion directed toward athletics will be used primarily in support of student-athlete academic services and Illini football capital needs. With this gift, the Dauers become members of the Investor's Society, a philanthropic giving association for leadership-level support to the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Total amount of these gifts:

$3,000,000

Running total for 2025:

$872,208,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339



