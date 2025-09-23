After Early Success, 'Go BIG! for Washington' Fundraising Campaign Sets Even Bigger $350M Goal

The University of Washington athletic department announced Monday the expansion of its "Go BIG! for Washington" fundraising campaign by $50 million.

Originally launched just last year with a five-year goal of $300 million, Go BIG! for Washington has already raised $123 million, including a record-shattering $73 million in cash donations in 2024 — the largest single-year fundraising total in department history, according to Monday's announcement at gohuskies.com.

"That incredible outpouring of support has inspired UW Athletics to aim even higher," the announcement states. "As the Huskies charge into their second year in the Big Ten Conference, the fundraising goal is being raised to $350 million — an ambitious vision that will provide all 22 Husky teams and more than 600 student-athletes with the resources to thrive in the classroom, in competition, and in life."

"The generosity of Husky Nation has already made history and is proof of what can be accomplished when we come together with a shared vision," UW director of athletics Pat Chun said. "Scholarship support and revenue sharing are the foundation for student-athlete success. But to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten, we must also invest in cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities. These resources will allow us to innovate, elevate performance, and create an environment where our student-athletes can succeed—not just on game day, but every day."

The campaign is focused on three core areas:

Scholarship support: Through Go BIG! for Scholarships, Husky Nation will rally to raise an additional $3 million annually, ensuring that every student-athlete has the support to succeed academically and athletically.

Sports science and data analytics: To keep pace with a rapidly evolving landscape, UW Athletics will invest $10 million over the next three years in advanced sports science and data analytics, strengthening performance and prioritizing student-athlete well-being.

Facility enhancements: With recent investments like a $25 million upgrade to football facilities and the opening of a new student-athlete nutrition center, UW Athletics is now entering the next phase of enhancements. Upcoming projects include elevating the football game day experience, upgrading the Husky Softball Complex, renovating basketball coaching offices, and enhancing training and weight room facilities across all programs.

As reported by The Seattle Times, UW football coach Jedd Fisch, who donated $1 million along with his wife Amber when the campaign was first announced, said he’s been pleased with the financial commitment he’s received from the athletic department.

“Over the 18 months I’ve been here, there’s nothing we haven’t asked for that we haven’t gotten,” Fisch said Monday.

According to Fisch, the football program has been able to upgrade its video cameras and computers and add new graphics and a recovery lounge alongside the improvements to the weight room and the nutrition center. He hopes to renovate the locker room soon.

“The cost of doing business is expensive,” Fisch said, as reported by Andy Yamashita of the Times.