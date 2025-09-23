Premium Partners

After Early Success, 'Go BIG! for Washington' Fundraising Campaign Sets Even Bigger $350M Goal

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Sep 23, 2025
Washington Huskies Logo svg

The University of Washington athletic department announced Monday the  expansion of its "Go BIG! for Washington" fundraising campaign by $50 million. 

Originally launched just last year with a five-year goal of $300 million, Go BIG! for Washington has already raised $123 million, including a record-shattering $73 million in cash donations in 2024 — the largest single-year fundraising total in department history, according to Monday's announcement at gohuskies.com.

"That incredible outpouring of support has inspired UW Athletics to aim even higher," the announcement states. "As the Huskies charge into their second year in the Big Ten Conference, the fundraising goal is being raised to $350 million — an ambitious vision that will provide all 22 Husky teams and more than 600 student-athletes with the resources to thrive in the classroom, in competition, and in life."

"The generosity of Husky Nation has already made history and is proof of what can be accomplished when we come together with a shared vision," UW director of athletics Pat Chun said. "Scholarship support and revenue sharing are the foundation for student-athlete success. But to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten, we must also invest in cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities. These resources will allow us to innovate, elevate performance, and create an environment where our student-athletes can succeed—not just on game day, but every day."

The campaign is focused on three core areas:

Scholarship support: Through Go BIG! for Scholarships, Husky Nation will rally to raise an additional $3 million annually, ensuring that every student-athlete has the support to succeed academically and athletically.

Sports science and data analytics: To keep pace with a rapidly evolving landscape, UW Athletics will invest $10 million over the next three years in advanced sports science and data analytics, strengthening performance and prioritizing student-athlete well-being.

Facility enhancements: With recent investments like a $25 million upgrade to football facilities and the opening of a new student-athlete nutrition center, UW Athletics is now entering the next phase of enhancements. Upcoming projects include elevating the football game day experience, upgrading the Husky Softball Complex, renovating basketball coaching offices, and enhancing training and weight room facilities across all programs.

As reported by The Seattle Times, UW football coach Jedd Fisch, who donated $1 million along with his wife Amber when the campaign was first announced, said he’s been pleased with the financial commitment he’s received from the athletic department. 

“Over the 18 months I’ve been here, there’s nothing we haven’t asked for that we haven’t gotten,” Fisch said Monday. 

According to Fisch, the football program has been able to upgrade its video cameras and computers and add new graphics and a recovery lounge alongside the improvements to the weight room and the nutrition center. He hopes to renovate the locker room soon.

“The cost of doing business is expensive,” Fisch said, as reported by Andy Yamashita of the Times.

 

Read Next
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Miami, Southwestern Score Seven-Figure Gifts
September 26, 2025
Recommended
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Sponsored
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: High School to Apply $1.2M Estate Gift Toward Upgrading Football Complex
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Southern Illinois Announces Two Seven-Figure Gifts for Women's Sports
Dog Full Logo
Fundraising
UConn Launches Innovative State Tax Credit Program to Support Athletic Department
Related Stories
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Miami, Southwestern Score Seven-Figure Gifts
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: High School to Apply $1.2M Estate Gift Toward Upgrading Football Complex
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Southern Illinois Announces Two Seven-Figure Gifts for Women's Sports
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
Sponsored Content
The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products
More in Fundraising
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Miami, Southwestern Score Seven-Figure Gifts
At a Western Kentucky Univerity Board of Regents meeting Thursday, the naming of the new state-of-the-art Hilltopper Fieldhouse was approved as the Tim and Sarah Ford Fieldhouse in recognition of a $3 million gift from the Fords.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Sponsored
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Musco Sports Lighting
Learn top tips on planning your lighting project from the leaders in sports lighting, Musco.
Lighting Projects Made Simple
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: High School to Apply $1.2M Estate Gift Toward Upgrading Football Complex
Lake City Public Schools in Wabasha County, Minn., is the recipient of a $1.2 million financial gift from the estate of Andru Peters, a Lake City High School alum and former football player who died in May. As reported Wednesday by KTTC, the district will use the funds to support long-term improvements to its athletic complex used for football and soccer, including upgrades to grounds, lighting and seating.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Southern Illinois Announces Two Seven-Figure Gifts for Women's Sports
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has secured commitments totaling $7.5 million toward women's athletics. The announcements from the athletic department came three days apart this week. The first, which is part of an anonymous donor's estate plan, earmarks $4 million scholarships for all female student-athletes and another $500,000 for improvements to the Saluki Softball Stadium. The second directs $3 million to the Saluki women's basketball program from Craig Englert, a diehard fan of the program.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
UConn Launches Innovative State Tax Credit Program to Support Athletic Department
The University of Connecticut athletic department announced Wednesday the launch of a groundbreaking State Tax Credit Program designed to strengthen support for UConn's championship athletic programs while providing significant tax benefits to Connecticut taxpayers.
Dog Full Logo
Fundraising
Illinois Alum Donates $100M, Name Will Be Added to Memorial Stadium
University of Illinois alum Larry Gies has committed $100 million to the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics — the largest gift in Illini athletics...
Illinois Logo Fullcolor ® Rgb
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Seven-Figure Gifts Secured at Union College, Hawaii, Illinois
The relocation of the hockey teams at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., to a new rink at the M&T Bank Center has presented an opportunity to reimagine the Achilles Center.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Seven-Figure Gifts for Virginia, Montana Tech, Boise State
University of Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation have announced a transformative $3 million anonymous gift to endow scholarships for the UVA women’s lacrosse program.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: South Dakota, Navy, Kennesaw State Secure Major Donations
University of South Dakota athletic director Jon Schemmel announced Tuesday a $20 million gift commitment from Denny Sanford to help build a new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility on the Vermillion campus.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: $300M Donation to KU Tops Record Week of Giving
Billionaire investor David Booth's jaw-dropping commitment of $300 million toward his alma mater, the University of Kansas, where the football stadium already bears his name.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Fundraising
University of Kansas Lands $300M Donation, Among the Largest in College Sports History
The University of Kansas on Wednesday announced a $300 million donation from billionaire investor and KU alum David Booth, an amount that represents the largest gift in Kansas Athletics and University of Kansas history, and one that ranks among the largest single gifts in the history of college athletics.
Kansas Jayhawks Symbol
Fundraising
James Madison Bookstore to Support Athletes With 'Dukes Roundup' During Home Weekends
Visitors to the JMU Bookstore during the six weekends on the 2025 James Madison University home football schedule can now directly impact JMU student-athletes with the "Dukes Roundup" initiative.
Jmu
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Kansas Alums Boost Gateway District Project by $25M
University of Kansas alumni Paul DeBruce and Linda DeBruce have provided a $25 million gift in support of the Gateway District and the overhaul of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Page 1 of 41
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide