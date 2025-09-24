Hispanic/Latino Student-Athletes Reach Record Participation Across NCAA in 2025

As Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the NCAA celebrates the impact and growing presence of Hispanic/Latino student-athletes. Their influence can be seen across all three divisions and in nearly every sport, with their overall participation numbers climbing 62% over the past decade.

The figures below, drawn from NCAA research's demographics and sports sponsorship and participation dashboards, highlight the continued rise and achievements of Hispanic/Latino student-athletes across the Association.

Growth in Hispanic/Latino student-athlete participation

In 2024-25, there were 38,654 Hispanic/Latino student-athletes, making up 7% of the total student-athlete population. That's a one-year increase of 1,700 athletes (4.6%) from 2023-24. Over the past decade, participation has increased by 14,792 student-athletes (62%).

Totals by division

Division I: 11,758 (5.8% of Division I; 30.4% of all Hispanic/Latino student-athletes).

11,758 (5.8% of Division I; 30.4% of all Hispanic/Latino student-athletes). Division II: 10,984 (7.8%; 28.4%).

10,984 (7.8%; 28.4%). Division III: 15,912 (7.1%; 41.2%).

Top sports by total number of Hispanic/Latino student-athletes

Men's sports:

Soccer: 4,680.

Football: 3,963.

Baseball: 3,488.

Outdoor track and field: 2,393.

Indoor track and field: 2,036.

Women's sports:

Soccer: 2,927.

Softball: 2,154.

Outdoor track and field: 2,108.

Indoor track and field: 1,842.

Volleyball: 1,330.

Sports with the highest percentage of Hispanic/Latino student-athletes

Men's sports (percentage of total participation):

Soccer: 16.5%.

Volleyball: 11.6%.

Wrestling: 9.9%.

Water polo: 9.6%.

Tennis: 8.6%.

Women's sports (percentage of total participation):

Wrestling: 18.8%.

Water polo: 13.9%.

Softball: 9.9%.

Soccer: 9.5%.

Tennis: 8.1%.

Sports with the biggest percentage growth*

One-year growth (2024-25 vs. 2023-24):

Men's sports, percentage growth

Ice hockey: 16.1%.

Golf: 13.7%.

Water polo: 12.4%.

Men's sports, total participant growth

Soccer: 218.

Football: 156.

Indoor track and field: 139.

Women's sports, percentage growth

Wrestling: 48.3%.

Acrobatics and tumbling: 19.5%.

Field hockey: 17.5%.

Women's sports, total participant growth

Indoor track and field: 122.

Wrestling: 101.

Outdoor track and field: 99.

Five-year growth (2024-25 vs. 2019-20):

Men's sports, percentage growth

Golf: 45.9%.

Indoor track and field: 44.7%.

Ice hockey: 41.2%.

Men's sports, total participant growth

Soccer: 966.

Football: 743.

Baseball: 715.

Women's sports, percentage growth

Gymnastics: 85.5%.

Field hockey: 62.4%.

Beach volleyball: 42.1%.

Women's sports, total participant growth

Soccer: 474.

Indoor track and field: 392.

Outdoor track and field: 337.

10-year growth (2024-25 vs. 2014-15):

Men's sports, percentage growth

Volleyball: 102.6%

Lacrosse: 101.4%.

Wrestling: 87%.

Men's sports, total participant growth

Soccer: 1,972.

Baseball: 1,398.

Football: 1,341.

Women's sports, percentage growth

Beach volleyball: 191.9%.

Field hockey: 155%.

Lacrosse: 105.9%

Women's sports, total participant growth

Soccer: 1,205.

Indoor track and field: 824.

Softball: 784.

* Only sports with more than 50 Hispanic/Latino student-athletes are included to determine the percentage growth in all categories. Women's wrestling, for example, increased from three participants in 2015 to 34 participants in 2020 and 310 participants in 2025, for a five-year increase of 811.8% and a 10-year increase of 10,233.3%.

Graduation Success Rates

Hispanic/Latino student-athletes continue to excel academically, with a Division I Graduation Success Rate of 89%, an increase of 25 percentage points from the first year of GSR data in 2002 and 7 percentage points since 2014.