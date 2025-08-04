Administrator Given Two-Year Probation for Response to Bullying, Harassment on Football Team

A high school superintendent in Arkansas has been given two years’ probation for his role in a bullying and harassment scandal involving members of the football team.

As reported by CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Quitman Public Schools superintendent Michael Stacks, who was high school principal and athletic director prior to this year, defended his actions before the Arkansas State Board of Education on Friday, testifying under oath that he reported the allegations once he had reasonable suspicion they were true.

On July 12, the board suspended football coach Danny Marrs for one year for being slow to report the locker room incidents, which involved physical contact of a sexual nature perpetrated by older football players upon younger team members.

On Friday, the Professional Licensure Standards Board , which is responsible for recommending sanctions, recommended a lighter punishment of only three months probation for Stacks.

Board Member Jeff Wood -- who passionately advocated for a harsher punishment for Stacks on the basis that he failed to adequately address the incidents -- outlined some of what allegedly took place.

But, some on the board debated if the punishment should be harsher — in particular, Jeff Wood, who Stacks’ lawyer claimed has improperly communicated with witnesses throughout the investigation, Carter Thweatt of KTHV reported.

Wood also reiterated in graphic detail the accusations against football team members.