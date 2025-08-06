Premium Partners

HS Football Coach Suspended Three Games for Violating MSHSAA Practice Regulations

Audrey Lee
Aug 6, 2025
Lee Summit North High School in Kansas City, Mo., self-reported to the Missouri State High School Activities Association after school leaders learned that head football coach Jason Rogers violated state practice regulations by exceeding the 20-day summer cap for working with student-athletes.

According to KSHB, Lee Summit North, which held an impressive 11-1 season record in the 2024-25 season, instituted a “no-contact period” to run from August 2nd to the 10th. During this week, coaches will not be allowed to contact students, even for open weight room opportunities.

Along with the no-contact period, Rogers and assistant coach Johlon Whittaker will sit out the first three games of the 2025 season when the team plays Raymore-Peculiar High School, Staley High School and Mill Valley High School. Defensive coordinator Deron Washington will serve as the Broncos’ acting head coach for these games, and Rogers will return for the week four game.

“Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously,” Lee Summit North principal Dr. Tim Collins said in a letter to parents. “We will cooperate fully with MSHSAA and will continue to emphasize the importance of following all MSHSAA bylaws.” 

According to The Sporting News, MSHSAA limits coaches to 20 days in order to observe a “dedicated summertime dead period.”

Said Collins, “Our priority remains the safety, well-being, and positive experience for all student athletes.”

