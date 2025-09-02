Premium Partners

Create a free Athletic Business account to continue reading

Florida Baseball Coach Suspended by School, Publicly Reprimanded by NCAA Over Tirade

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Sep 2, 2025

The University of Florida has announced a self-imposed three-game suspension for head baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan to open the 2026 season, stemming from the coach's expletive-filled tirade over a game's start time during the 2025 Conway Regional in June.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee issued a public reprimand to Florida for O’Sullivan’s behavior and language direction at site officials prior to the game's start.

“The suspension announced today reinforces Florida Athletics’ commitment to our standards, with Coach O’Sullivan accepting full responsibility for his behavior,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in a released statement, as reported by The Gainesville Sun. “Sully has vowed to learn from the experience and serve as a better leader moving forward.”

The committee determined during a meeting in late June that O'Sullivan's actions were misconduct per NCAA Bylaw 31.02.4. As defined in the bylaw, misconduct in an NCAA championship is "any act of dishonesty, unsportsmanlike conduct, unprofessional behavior or breach of law, occurring from the time the championship field is announced through the end of the championship, that discredits the event or intercollegiate athletics."

The NCAA committee felt strongly that O'Sullivan did not exhibit good sportsmanship and his actions were unsportsmanlike.

Committee members noted that during the committee's administrative hearing with O'Sullivan, he took full responsibility for his actions and expressed a sincere apology to all individuals impacted by his behavior.

Related: Gators Baseball Coach Apologizes for Expletive-Filled Rant Aimed at Officials Over Game Start Time

Recommended
Design Glute Zones to Drive Membership and Results
Sponsored
Design Glute Zones to Drive Membership and Results
Mae Dulay Z2 Fa E89 Xw8 Unsplash
Personnel
High School Football Coach Suspended for Not Reporting Summertime Car Accident
Cesar Chavez Hs Web
Personnel
High School AD Censured Over Student-Athlete Drowning at 2023 Summer Football Camp
Alexander Grey 8lnb Xtx Fg Zw Unsplash
Personnel
Former High School Athletic Facilitator Charged With Gambling Away $60K She Embezzled From Ticket Sales
Related Stories
Lsu Athletics Logo svg
Personnel
LSU Athletes Allege Bullying, Racism by School's Swimming and Diving Coaches
Mae Dulay Z2 Fa E89 Xw8 Unsplash
Personnel
High School Football Coach Suspended for Not Reporting Summertime Car Accident
Cesar Chavez Hs Web
Personnel
High School AD Censured Over Student-Athlete Drowning at 2023 Summer Football Camp
Why Abuse Prevention Training Matters in Sport
Sponsored Content
Why Abuse Prevention Training Matters in Sport
More in Personnel
Personnel
LSU Athletes Allege Bullying, Racism by School's Swimming and Diving Coaches
Louisiana State University swimming and diving team members allege their coaches have engaged in bullying, racist comments and “toxic” behavior.
Lsu Athletics Logo svg
Sponsored
Design Glute Zones to Drive Membership and Results
Peloton/Precor
In today's competitive fitness market, true differentiation comes from delivering both premium products and an intentional, thoughtfully designed training environment.
Design Glute Zones to Drive Membership and Results
Personnel
High School Football Coach Suspended for Not Reporting Summertime Car Accident
North High School in Phoenix has suspended its head football coach for two years for failing to report an automobile accident that happened this past summer.
Mae Dulay Z2 Fa E89 Xw8 Unsplash
Personnel
High School AD Censured Over Student-Athlete Drowning at 2023 Summer Football Camp
The Arizona Board of Education has approved a settlement agreement with the former athletic director of Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village in regards to his handling of a school field trip that resulted in the drowning death of a 15-year-old student.
Cesar Chavez Hs Web
Personnel
Former High School Athletic Facilitator Charged With Gambling Away $60K She Embezzled From Ticket Sales
Former Moore (Okla.) High School athletic facilitator Courtney Raegan Walker is facing six felony charges of embezzlement, according to court documents filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.
Alexander Grey 8lnb Xtx Fg Zw Unsplash
Personnel
HS Football Coach Suspended After Players Found to Be Wearing Girdles
A high school football coach in Summerville, S.C., has been suspended for one game after it was discovered that his players were wearing...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Personnel
Belichick Hired His Son as Highest Paid Assistant Coach in UNC History Without Trustee Approval
Bill Belichick hired his son, Steve Belichick, as defensive coordinator at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, but he circumvented the university’s Board of Trustees, signing his son for a $1.3 million base salary.
Unc Tar Heels 3 Logo Png Transparent
Personnel
HS Football Coach Suspended Three Games for Violating MSHSAA Practice Regulations
Lee Summit North High School in Kansas City, Mo., self-reported to the MSHSAA after school leaders learned that head football coach Jason Rogers violated state practice regulations by exceeding the 20-day summer cap for working with student-athletes.
Mshsaa
Personnel
High School's Football Coaches Accused of Paying Nearly $8K to Recruit Player
Two coaches at Fairfax High School are on leave following allegations centering around football recruiting in Northern Virginia.
Fairfax
Personnel
Administrator Given Two-Year Probation for Response to Bullying, Harassment on Football Team
A high school superintendent in Arkansas has been given two years’ probation for his role in a bullying and harassment scandal involving members of the football team.
Q
Personnel
Text Messages to Student-Athlete Made Public Months After Coach's Resignation
The girls' wrestling coach at Olentangy Berlin High School in Deleware, Ohio, resigned May 23 following accusations of inappropriate text messages with a former student-athlete.
Obhs 1 1
Personnel
Coach Teddy Bridgewater Suspended Amid Personal Program Funding Controversy
Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended from Miami Northwestern, his high school alma mater, after providing impermissible benefits to the player he has coached.
Bull Img 2
Personnel
Southern Cal Eliminating a Dozen Athletic Department Jobs
The University of Southern California is eliminating a dozen jobs in its athletic department in an effort to reduce costs in the wake of the House v. NCAA settlement.
Southern California Trojans 1880 2015 W
Page 1 of 76
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025