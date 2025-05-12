Premium Partners

High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Taking Shot to Back of Head

May 12, 2025
A 16-year-old high school lacrosse player died after being struck by an opposing player's shot during a game last week in Ohio.

Dylan Veselic, a sophomore at Bay High School, died Thursday morning, two days after being injured during a game at Olmsted. As reported by NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland, Veselic was moving to block a shot when the ball struck him in the back of head, below his helmet.

The Veselic family released the following statement Thursday:

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game. We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Thursday's scheduled boys' lacrosse game was canceled.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the news of a tragic loss within our school community, the passing of Bay High School sophomore Dylan Veselic. Dylan was a dedicated student and athlete, and we are heartbroken by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan's family and friends during this time. Counseling services are available at Bay High School for students, staff and family who need support," said Scot Prebles, superintendent of the Bay Village City School District, as reported by WKYC.

Counselors and administrators met with Dylan's teammates and other students on Wednesday morning. Similar support was offered at Olmsted Falls High School as members of that district "work through their feelings and emotions."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with (Dylan), his family, teammates and the Bay Community. They are a small, tight knit group like us so we know that things of this nature impact a community," Dr. Jim Lloyd, superintendent at Olmsted Falls, said in a statement. "I am proud of our high school team with how quickly they handled the event and can't thank our administrators, trainers, EMS and police department enough for their quick action."

As reported by cleveland.com, hundreds of people attended a prayer service for Veselic Thursday evening at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Other lacrosse teams from the Bay Village City School District were seated together in their jerseys, many in tears.

Matt Spellman, Bay Village City School District athletic director, said Veselic was a kind, hardworking and dedicated leader, who always had a positive attitude on and off the field.

“Dylan was an amazing student athlete, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates,” Spellman said in a statement released on social media.

The Olmsted Falls School District also released a statement. “We recognize the weight of this moment for all those on the field that day, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this unimaginable loss,” the statement said, as reported by cleveland.com. “In moments like this, we are reminded that the bonds formed through sports extend far beyond the field.”

