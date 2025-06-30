Fire Destroys 30K-Square-Foot Sports Complex: 'Total Loss'

Hingham deputy fire chief David Levenson told Boston 5 News that the when firefighters arrived at South Shore Sports Center just after 11 p.m. last Thursday, they found flames shooting from the roof of the large building.

“They struck a second alarm pretty quickly because they were getting overwhelmed,” Levenson said. “We found out we had some water pressure issues. The hydrants down here aren’t that good, so they immediately struck a third and fourth alarm.”

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of the complex about 30 minutes after staff locked up for the night. The venue hosts youth and adult sports leagues.

“The building is probably a total loss. We can’t get further in because of the structural damage,” Levenson said.

Levenson said the complex will likely have to be demolished, noting it’s a tough blow to the community.

“This has been around for 25 years or more. Soccer, basketball, baseball, everything around here. It’s going to be a loss for the community if they’re not able to rebuild,” Levenson said. “It’s probably around 30,000 square feet, two fields in there.”

In a statement, the facility’s owners say they’re thankful for the first responders and thankful nobody was hurt.

“Our mission to positively impact lives through sport is not tied to one structure,” the spokesperson said. “It lives in our coaches, our players, our families — and in every person who has ever walked through our doors. We are as determined as ever to keep going, to keep growing, and to continue being a pillar of strength and support for our community."

