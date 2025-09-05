Premium Partners

Firefighters Battle Major Blaze at Spokane's Avista Stadium

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Sep 5, 2025
Spokane Indians

Officials have warned residents of Spokane to stay away from the area surrounding Avista Stadium as firefighters battle a major fire at the facility. 

According to KHQ, a fire broke out at Avista around 2:30 a.m. Friday, affecting the concessions building next to the stadium. Flames were visible as part of the structure collapsed. 

Due to the intensity of the blaze, firegfighters said they may have to allow the fire to burn through the facility's roof before addressing it directly. 

Avista is home to the Spokane Indians, a High-A minor league baseball team in the Northwest League. 

As of 5:30 a.m. KREM reported that there no injuries were reported, a first responders were using a nearby ferry parking lot as a staging area as multiple agencies respond to the fire. 

The fire is believed to be contained to just the detached concessions building, and no other facilities on the property are believed to be affected. 

The Indians just wrapped up their season last week. 

 

