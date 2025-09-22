Premium Partners

Pittsburgh-Area Ice Arena Evacuated for High Levels of Carbon Dioxide

Audrey Lee
Sep 22, 2025
The Alpha Ice Complex in Pittsburgh was evacuated on Saturday after facility officials detected elevated levels of carbon dioxide at the rink.

According to CBS News, the Alpha Ice Complex was evacuated during the USHL Fall Classic ice hockey tournament. Facilities personnel detected the carbon dioxide after several children reported feeling ill. The fire department was called to confirm the high level of carbon dioxide. 

The fire department ventilated the arena and searched for the source of the gas, which was believed to be from a malfunctioning Zamboni and an air recirculator. 

Lt. Otto Gaal of the Harmar Township Police reported that no one was transported to the hospital from the ice arena, but game play was suspended until Sunday in order to restore the air quality.

According to WPXI News, the USHL Fall Classic ice hockey tournament brought hundreds of high school hockey players to the Alpha Ice Complex to compete in front of scouts from colleges and junior hockey leagues.

