Premium Partners

Longtime HS Football Official Dies on Sidelines During Game

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Sep 23, 2025
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash

A longtime Mobile, Ala., high school football official died Thursday night on the sidelines of a game between Spanish Fort and Murphy High Schools at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. 

According to AL.com, David Anders, 73, died after suffering a medical incident on the sidelines at the game. 

Anders was a youth football and baseball and official for years, as well as District Fire Chief in the Prichard Fire Department for a quarter of a century.

Anders was at the game football game to evaluate the working officials, a task done at multiple games every Friday night. 

“We weren’t sure that night exactly what happened,” Kevin said. “All I knew was that he fell, and he wasn’t responsive on the sidelines,” Anders son Kevin told AL.com. 

The incident happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Spanish Fort led Murphy 34-0 with 3:25 left in the first half. The game was delayed approximately 30 minutes. When an ambulance arrived on the scene, Anders was transported to Mobile Infirmary.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association does not require emergency vehicles to be on site at football games, but director of communications Ron Ingram said it is encouraged.

Mobile County Public Schools does require emergency vehicles to be on site, as well as athletic trainers and medical staff at varsity football games. Thursday night, there were two doctors at the game who assisted with the situation until paramedics arrived.

AHSAA requires all schools to have an emergency action plan in place, and that plan should be discussed with the officials prior to a contest.

“We met him at the hospital,” Kevin said. “We thought initially he had some type of event that caused him to fall. All we really knew was that he had a severe brain bleed. I pulled up video of the game later and saw where he lost his balance when the play came his way as he backed up. He fell straight over backwards. That told us a lot. What we now think is that the fall may have exacerbated something he already had going on.”

Kevin Anders said a second CT at 3 a.m. Friday showed his dad’s condition had progressively worsened.

“There was no recovery,” he said.

Anders died at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read Next
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Handgun Found in Bathroom at High School Football Stadium
September 25, 2025
Recommended
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Sponsored
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Photo by Markus Spiske, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Pittsburgh-Area Ice Arena Evacuated for High Levels of Carbon Dioxide
Nathan Shively Mg Ipnc8 Tg1c Unsplash
Safety & Security
Police: High School Football Player Punched Referee During Game
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Football Game Cut Short After Quarterback Taken Away in Ambulance
Related Stories
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Handgun Found in Bathroom at High School Football Stadium
Photo by Markus Spiske, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Pittsburgh-Area Ice Arena Evacuated for High Levels of Carbon Dioxide
Nathan Shively Mg Ipnc8 Tg1c Unsplash
Safety & Security
Police: High School Football Player Punched Referee During Game
Why Sprung's Athletic Facilities Are in a League of Their Own
Sponsored Content
Why Sprung's Athletic Facilities Are in a League of Their Own
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
Handgun Found in Bathroom at High School Football Stadium
A custodian found a handgun in a girls' bathroom at the Twinsburg City (Ohio) Schools' football stadium...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Sponsored
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Musco Sports Lighting
This Alabama high school replaced unreliable football stadium lighting with Musco's TLC for LED® system for heightened visibility and fan experience.
Guntersville HS Overcomes Stadium Lighting Problems for Better Game Nights
Safety & Security
Pittsburgh-Area Ice Arena Evacuated for High Levels of Carbon Dioxide
The Alpha Ice Complex in Pittsburgh was evacuated on Saturday after facility officials detected elevated levels of carbon dioxide at the rink.
Photo by Markus Spiske, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Police: High School Football Player Punched Referee During Game
A high school football player in North Carolina is facing criminal charges after police say he punched a referee in the face during...
Nathan Shively Mg Ipnc8 Tg1c Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Football Game Cut Short After Quarterback Taken Away in Ambulance
A high school football game in Edinburg, Texas, was canceled in the third quarter after Golden Eagles junior quarterback...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Texas High School Football Game Canceled Due to Social Media Threat
Exercising an "abundance of caution," Luling (Texas) High School canceled its game against Burbank High School from San Antonio Thursday after becoming aware of a threatening social media post.
Luling
Safety & Security
Man Accused of Causing Thousands of Dollars in Damage to City's Athletics Complex
A man in Hilliard, Ohio, has been charged with vandalizing the city's athletics complex, causing thousands of dollars in...
Ahmed Lf M Xu L Z Hi8 Unsplash
Safety & Security
No Consequences for Texas Football Coach Caught on Camera Harassing Drill Team Member
The coach can be seen on camera confronting the girl, getting in her face, and then encouraging members of the football team to also confront the girl.
Sarah Elizabeth V Nmkt1 J2 Xvg Unsplash
Safety & Security
Bills Fan Who Shoved Ravens Players Banned From All NFL Stadiums
A Buffalo Bills fan who shoved both DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens scored a touchdown during Sunday night's season-opening game for both teams has been indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums.
Nfl Logo
Safety & Security
Investigation Into HS Locker Room Hazing Leads to Three Suspensions, New Policies
An investigation into concerning locker room behavior at Elk Grove High School in Sacramento, Calif., has been connected to hazing on the varsity football team.
Photo by Michelle Myers, Unsplash
Safety & Security
Houston-Area HS Football Game Descends Into Chaos After Fight Breaks Out
A high school football game in the Houston area descended into chaos Friday night after a fight broke out in the...
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Safety & Security
Firefighters Battle Major Blaze at Spokane's Avista Stadium
Officials have warned residents of Spokane to stay away from the area surrounding Avista Stadium as firefighters battle a major fire at...
Spokane Indians
Safety & Security
Clemson Sees Increase in Ejections from Memorial Stadium After Approving Alcohol Sales
Clemson University police reported 28 total ejections from Memorial Stadium last Saturday when the Tigers kicked off their season against Louisiana State University.
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Page 1 of 276
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide