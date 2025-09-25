Handgun Found in Bathroom at High School Football Stadium

A custodian found a handgun in a girls' bathroom at the Twinsburg City (Ohio) Schools' football stadium.

As a result of the discovery, police are planning an increased presence for events surrounding the Sept. 26 football against Hudson High School.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the custodian who was cleaning the bathroom found the gun inside a sanitary dispenser. The custodian notified his supervisor and the Twinsburg Police Department. Police removed the handgun and are continuing to investigate.

Police believe the handgun was left in the bathroom on Sept. 20, sometime between the morning junior varsity football game and at the end of that day's youth football games.

Interim Twinsburg superintendent Steve Marlow released the following statement:

"The safety of our children and community will remain our top priority. The police investigation continues. We will continue to have our police presence in and around our schools. On Friday evening there will be an increased police presence and enhancement of our safety protocols throughout all of the events surrounding the football game. We will continue to prohibit backpacks/athletic bags from entering the stadium. Please be reminded, 'If you see something, say something.'"